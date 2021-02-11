The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
71% of Republicans won't get coronavirus vaccine, 79% of Democrats will

Overall 52% of people are unlikely or very unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 18:12
A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021 (photo credit: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS)
A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021
(photo credit: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS)
Some 71% of Americans who identified as "strong Republican" said that they probably will not get a coronavirus vaccine, while 79% of those who identify as "strong Democrat" probably will, according to a new voluntary response poll conducted online by Invisibly.
Overall, the poll found that 52% of people are unlikely or very unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine. The poll also found that 68% of Americans do not know if they are eligible for a vaccine or how to attempt to receive one.
Of those who identified as leaning Republican (as opposed to strong Republican), 62% said they probably wont get the coronavirus vaccine. Of those who identified as leaning Democrat, only 33% said they probably won't get the coronavirus vaccine.
Some 55% of poll respondents cited concerns about the coronavirus vaccine with 18% worrying about possible side effects, 15% expressing distrust of the government and 22% believing the vaccine is too new and wishing to wait and see "how it works" before receiving one.
The poll was conducted by Invisibly Realtime Research and 1,251 people submitted responses to the poll over the course of 4 days. Invisibility Realtime Research conducts online surveys by displaying optional questions on web pages in place of advertisements. 


