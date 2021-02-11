71% of Republicans won't get coronavirus vaccine, 79% of Democrats will

Overall, the poll found that 52% of people are unlikely or very unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine. The poll also found that 68% of Americans do not know if they are eligible for a vaccine or how to attempt to receive one.

Of those who identified as leaning Republican (as opposed to strong Republican), 62% said they probably wont get the coronavirus vaccine. Of those who identified as leaning Democrat, only 33% said they probably won't get the coronavirus vaccine.

Some 55% of poll respondents cited concerns about the coronavirus vaccine with 18% worrying about possible side effects, 15% expressing distrust of the government and 22% believing the vaccine is too new and wishing to wait and see "how it works" before receiving one.

The poll was conducted by Invisibly Realtime Research and 1,251 people submitted responses to the poll over the course of 4 days. Invisibility Realtime Research conducts online surveys by displaying optional questions on web pages in place of advertisements.