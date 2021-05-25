The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Algerian pres. fires official for daughter’s marriage to Israeli-Arab

The Algerian news outlet Algeria Part reported last week that Younès' daughter, who has been living in France for several years, married an "Israeli Arab,”— an Israeli national of Palestinian origin.

By SARAH CHEMLA, BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 25, 2021 20:30
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sacked his country's mediator Karim Younès on May 18 due to his daughter's reported marriage with an Israeli-Arab.
The Algerian news outlet Algeria Part reported last week that Younès' daughter, who has been living in France for several years, married in April an "Israeli Arab,”— an Israeli national of Palestinian origin.
The reasons for this sudden and surprising dismissal have, noted Algeria Part, no relation to internal political considerations in the country as several Algerian media claim.
Algeria Part reported that at the origin of this dismissal are based on the marriage which would have worried the top authorities of the Algerian state.
The wedding that took place in Paris, was apparently "not to the liking of the Algerian secret services and certain Algerian regime officials, in particular the Ministry of the Interior."
A police source apparently told Algeria Part that even the Interior Ministry instructed General Intelligence (RG) to also write a damning report against Karim Younès and his troubling connections in France where he had "stayed" regularly in recent years before occupying the forefront of the political scene from 2019 following the events of the Hirak and the brutal fall of the Bouteflika regime.
The Hirak  movement—also known as the Revolution of Smiles—started in February, 2019 to protest the then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s announcement to run for a fifth-term.
The Algerian newspaper later tried to establish ties with several members of the entourage of Younès regarding the real unacknowledged reasons for his dismissal.
These "relatives" wanted to categorically deny the information revealed by Algeria Part concerning the real unacknowledged reasons of Younès' dismissal.
According to these family sources or those intimately close to Karim Younès, none of the daughters of the ex-mediator of the Republic or the one who was the President of the Algerian parliament between 2002 and 2004, contracted a marriage with a Palestinian holder of nationality.
According to these sources, the daughter of Karim Younès married in November 2020 to an Algerian national of Palestinian origin and the marriage was celebrated at the town hall of Staoueli in the Wilaya of Algiers.
Algeria Part, however, revealed that these sources nevertheless recognize that Karim Younès does indeed have three daughters who reside abroad and live in France. But a fourth daughter has always lived in Algeria and got married in Algiers.
The Jerusalem Post's press queries to Algeria’s UN mission in Geneva and its embassies in Washington D.C. and Berlin, Germany were not returned. Algerian does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.
In 2018, Morocco, which established diplomatic normalization with Israel in 2020, said the Iranian embassy in Algeria aided the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah in support of the Polisario independent movement in the Moroccan-controlled Western Sahara.
“Hezbollah sent military officials to Polisario and provided the front with ... weapons and trained them on urban warfare,” Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s foreign minister, said in 2018.
As a result, Morocco evicted Iran’s ambassador from its territory.


