The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ambassador Erdan calls to strengthen ties with US minority communities

Erdan toured the National Museum of African American history for over three hours, learning about slavery, the civil war, and the Civil Rights.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 24, 2021 21:15
It's Erdan touring the National Museum of African American History and culture, last week. (photo credit: Courtesy)
It's Erdan touring the National Museum of African American History and culture, last week.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON – A small group from the Israeli Embassy in Washington, including Gilad Erdan, the ambassador to the US and the UN and his senior staff, gathered at the National Museum of African American History and Culture last Thursday.
Erdan toured the museum thoroughly for over three hours, learning about slavery, the civil war and the Civil Rights movement.
“I believe that as an ambassador in the US, it is not enough just to talk about reaching out to the African American community,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “You need to demonstrate by your deeds and actions that you truly want to learn and strengthen the ties between Israel and US minority communities. I fully intend to keep learning and visit similar sites in Georgia and New York soon.”
He said that his guidance to his staff ahead of each visit is to invite grassroots leaders from the younger generations alongside veteran activists. “For my tour at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, I invited Rev. Dr. Carroll Baltimore, who served as the 19th president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, and at the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships during the Obama administration,” Erdan said. “We also invited Latisha Malcolm, a social studies teacher in Prince George’s County in Maryland and Corie Wilkins, a police officer in the city of Durham, NC. It is important to me to hear from both generations about their experiences.”
Erdan noted that his office also wanted to extend an invitation to members of Congress, but they couldn’t join given that Congress is not currently in session, and most members are not in Washington.
“The most touching part at the museum was learning about the story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955,” Erdan mentioned. “Being there, seeing the casket and his pictures – it truly shook me to the core. I was so moved to think about his mother, who decided to use an open casket to alarm the US, and the world. It made me think about my previous trips to other sites in the deep south, where I learned about lynching in America, about slavery and the fight for civil rights. As Jews, we can definitely relate to these stories and empathize with them.”
Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The visit to the museum is part of a series of visits that the ambassador is holding. In February, he took a three-day visit to South Carolina and Alabama to celebrate Black History Month. It was his first official tour since taking office.
In Montgomery, Alabama, the ambassador toured the Rosa Parks Museum and at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, named after Martin Luther King Jr., who was a pastor there.
“At the Rosa Parks Museum today, I was truly inspired to hear how one woman’s steadfast courage helped spark an entire movement for change,” he tweeted then.
He also visited the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the place of the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” beatings of civil rights marchers.
“The connection between Israel and the African American and other minority groups is natural given that Jews are a minority too, which oftentimes is a subject for hate crimes and racially motivated attacks. I believe we should be proactive in building this bond,” he told The Jerusalem Post this week, following his recent tour in Washington.
He said that it would require a structural change at the Foreign Ministry to make a more significant investment in building ties with minority communities across the US. “The Israeli Foreign Ministry is, understandably, focused on the Jewish Diaspora, but we need to expand it to many other communities, as we successfully built ties with the evangelical community,” he said. “It is a complicated mission, and it won’t happen overnight. There are hundreds of communities and organizations, but the time to start is now.”
“All minority communities – including the Hispanic community and the Asian American community, together with African Americans and other minorities, amount to some 40% of the US population,” he noted. “The US is changing, and it is natural for Israel to strengthen its ties with these communities as we seek to maintain the close relationship between the two countries for the long run.”


Tags United States gilad erdan African Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by