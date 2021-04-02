Parisian differences emerge when asked if voting should be made as easy as possible in the United States, according to a survey conducted between March 1-7, by the Pew Research Center.The survey found that 71% Republicans are more likely to say that citizens should register ahead of time to prove that they really wish to vote, something which is only supported by 15% of Democrats, who believe that the process should be made easy. This is in contrast to three years ago, when Republicans were more divided on the matter, with about 51% percent believing that there should be proof of a desire to vote, while the rest believed that voting should be available to every citizen. Some 82% of Democrats don't believe that elections will become less secure if the rules were to be changed in order to make it easier to vote, as opposed to only 37% of Republicans who agree with them, with the other 61% who believe the elections would be less secure should it become easier to vote.The survey included 12,055 American adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.