Americans say their religious faith has grown amid pandemic - poll

Among American Jews, the vast majority (69%) have said that their faith has not changed as a result of the coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 1, 2020 16:20
Despite the closure of religious institutions and places of worship across the country, one-quarter of Americans say their religious faith has strengthened amid on the ongoing corovirus pandemic, according to a new Pew Survey released on Thursday. 
The poll highlights the overall trend of religious attitudes in the United States, in addition to highlighting differing results according to its demographic breakdown. Accordingly, approximately one-quarter (24%) of US adults say their their faith as grown in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, whereas just 2% of Americans have seen a weakening of their faith. A plurality of Americans (47%) say their faith has been unaffected by the coronavirus, or that the question is not applicable due to a lack of faith (26%).
Opinions of this issue show a variation according to religious affiliation and religiosity, in which Christians are more likely among all other groups to say their faith has grown, with four-in-ten evangelicals (42%), one-quarter of Catholics (27%) and historically African-American church affiliates (56%), reporting this feeling. This is in contrast to less than one-quarter (22%) of mainline Protestants feeling a growth in faith. 
Among American Jews, the vast majority (69%) have said that their faith has not changed as a result of the coronavirus, or that the question is not applicable because of a lack of faith (22%), in contrast to 7% of Americans Jews who said their faith has grown. For those American Jews professing a lack of faith (atheism), roughly a quarter say (26%) their faith has not changed, while the majority say they were not religious (65%) prior to the coronavirus outbreak. 
The survey was conducted from April 20-26, and included a sample of 10,139 US adults who are part of Pew's American Trends Panel.


