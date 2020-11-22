Annual commemoration of the 2008 Mumbai attack to commence virtually

The program, organized by the Indian Embassy in Israel, the Indian Jewish Heritage Center (IJHC), and the Cochin Heritage Center will include a name-reading ceremony, recollections of the victims by family and friends, dignitaries' speeches, and a remembrance prayer. It will begin promptly at 8 p.m.



Rabbi Gavriel and Holtzberg and his wife, Rivka, Chabad emissaries, established their presence in the Chabad Center - Nariman House - in Mumbai shortly after they got married, a building which they had raised money to purchase.

On November 26, 2008, a well-coordinated terror attack, led, according to the Indian government, by the Pakistan-based Islamist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) swept through Mumbai, killing 166 people. One of the targeted buildings – of 12 – was the Chabad Center, chiefly the fifth and sixth floors. Rabbi Holtzberg, Rivka, and four other Jews in the building were among the victims.

Their 2-year-old son at the time, Moshe, survived the attack, chiefly thanks to his nanny, Sandra Samuel, who, after hours of taking refuge in the first of the six-floor building, heard Moshe's cries, and found him lying next to his parents on the second floor. She pulled him out of the house and ran. Samuel currently resides in Israel to witness Moshe's growth, but plans to move back to Mumbai to be with her sons.

In preparation for the memorial service, the director of Chabad in Thailand at the time, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, decided to not renovate the wrecked floors, in an effort to remember and symbolize the tragedy.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by Islamist Hafiz Saeed, LeT's founder.

Saeed has continuously denied any involvement in the attacks. Pakistani authorities first placed him under house arrest in 2009. A month later he was cleared of all charges and was roaming the country freely until 2017, when his house arrest was reinstated. The Lahore High Court, at the time, found no "tangible" evidence against Saeed.

Even though Pakistan denied any involvement at the time, and offered cooperation, "tension soared between the nuclear-armed rivals." At the time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Pakistani government to invoke sanction against LeT and affiliates, pursuant to UN Security Council obligations. Two years ago, Reuters noted that the attack was "an assault that raised fears of war with Pakistan."

In February 2019, Pakistan banned Jamaat ud Dawa (JUD), believed to be a front for Saeed's Lashkar e Taiba (LeT). It is on the UN's list of terrorist groups. Muhammad Jammal, a former Pakistani intelligence official, testified at the time that Saeed had been reportedly counseled and encouraged by Abdullah Azzam, a mentor to Osama bin Laden.

In January of 2008, Moshe Holtzberg returned to Mumbai with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dedication ceremony at the Nariman Center, nine years after the attack. The teen has already pledged to return to Mumbai as an emissary.

