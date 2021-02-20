The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
App designed to combat malaria Finalist in IBM Watson XPRIZE contest

The app is designed to work even in environments in which internet is not always available, as well as on low-cost phones.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 05:59
ZzappMalaria's app to help eliminate malaria (photo credit: Courtesy)
ZzappMalaria's app to help eliminate malaria
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An app development team, called ZzappMalaria, which developed an app which uses AI to combat malaria, has become one of three finalists in IBM's the IBM Watson XPRIZE “AI for Good'' challenge, according to a statement by the company
The team is one only three finalists chosen from 10,000 teams interested and will receive $500,000 to continue its fight against malaria. They are still competing for the $2.5M grand prize which they will use to extend their operations of eliminating malaria from its current form, which operates in Ghana, Zanzibar, Kenya and Ethiopia to a global scale.
ZzappMalaria's development targets malaria-bearing mosquitos. The app tracks them using a predictive algorithm, which processes satellite imagery, climate, and topography data to tailor optimal malaria-elimination interventions for given locations and ensures their thorough execution, as well as being made easy to use.
The team is also collaborating with IBM on a system which predicts the impact of weather on mosquito populations.
"With our app, even inexperienced field workers are able to locate over 90% of the stagnant water bodies – which makes eliminating malaria possible. We’re talking elimination, not harm reduction," said Arnon Houri-Yafin, CEO of ZzappMalaria. "In many areas burdened with malaria, smartphones are the most advanced (and sometimes the only) modern technology, and ZzappMalaria's app – which is GPS-based and works offline – is suited to work in the harshest conditions.”
The app's algorithm focuses on places in which mosquitoes breed. Its algorithm tailors optimal and localized malaria elimination strategies by instructing workers and guiding them on the field, as well and enables them to easily upload data to a designated dashboard.


