Malaria patient admitted to Galilee Medical Center in critical condition

A 60-year-old man diagnosed with malaria was admitted to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya on Tuesday. The man was suffering from high fever and confusion. He told medical staff that he recently visited an African country, which may explain how he contracted the disease. Doctors first suspected COVID-19 but soon rejected the theory and concluded that malaria was what led to the patient's condition. He was moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) as his condition quickly deteriorated. Head of the ICU unit that received the patient, Dr. Nikola Mahol said that his condition was critical, explaining that malaria has an aggressive nature and that the patient has suffered injuries to various systems in his body. Mahol added that the patient is receiving special treatment meant to combat malaria, as well as another type of treatment for supporting his body during recovery. Dr. Mahol warned people returning from tropical countries to regularly check their temperatures and in case it is higher than usual - to immediately head to the nearest hospital and avoid waiting, which may lead to the spread of the disease and lead to severe medical conditions. Malaria is an infectious disease common in tropical areas that affects humans and animals and usually causes symptoms including fever, tiredness, vomiting, and headaches. It can lead to yellow skin, seizures and even death in severe cases. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 15 days after being infected, which happens by mosquito bite.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}