The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

TAU celebrates tripartite agreement between US-Israel-Morocco

“We at TAU see great potential in promoting academic collaboration with Moroccan universities including through student exchange."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 05:19

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2021 05:20
Tel Aviv University celebrates first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States (photo credit: TAU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Tel Aviv University celebrates first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States
(photo credit: TAU SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israel’s Tel Aviv University recently celebrated the first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States with a special ceremony at the school.
“A year ago, Morocco and Israel opened a new chapter in their long and complex relations,” said Prof. Milette Shamir, vice president for International Academic Collaboration at Tel Aviv University. “This new chapter brings to the forefront diplomatic, economic and technological cooperation, and it is one in which universities in Israel and Morocco can play a leading role. 
“We at TAU see great potential in promoting academic collaboration with Moroccan universities including through student exchange,” she continued. “In fact, next month we will be inaugurating a new scholarship fund intended to support talented young Moroccans who want to come study at Tel Aviv University.”
The event was attended by Shamir, as well as Amos Elad, vice president for Resource Development, and top representatives from Morocco and the US.
The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra performed at the event.
“The Morocco-Israel-USA agreement has indeed laid the foundations for the resumption of Moroccan-Israeli bilateral relations, and triggered an all-out development of cultural, socio-economic and human ties,” said Abderrahim Beyyoudh, head of the liaison office of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Israel. “This dynamic, which is reflected in a myriad of cooperation agreements and initiatives of economic operators and civil society, draws its strength from secular relations and the attachment of the Jewish community of Moroccan origin to the Kingdom and to the person of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful.
He said that the “tripartite agreement also reaffirmed the importance of promoting a more peaceful and prosperous future in the Middle East on the basis of a just and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”
The Israel-Morocco normalization agreement was signed on December 10, 2020, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.


Tags tel aviv university morocco morocco israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by