TAU celebrates tripartite agreement between US-Israel-Morocco

Israel’s Tel Aviv University recently celebrated the first anniversary of the signing of the tripartite agreement between Israel, Morocco and the United States with a special ceremony at the school.

“A year ago, Morocco and Israel opened a new chapter in their long and complex relations,” said Prof. Milette Shamir, vice president for International Academic Collaboration at Tel Aviv University. “This new chapter brings to the forefront diplomatic, economic and technological cooperation, and it is one in which universities in Israel and Morocco can play a leading role.

“We at TAU see great potential in promoting academic collaboration with Moroccan universities including through student exchange,” she continued. “In fact, next month we will be inaugurating a new scholarship fund intended to support talented young Moroccans who want to come study at Tel Aviv University.”

The event was attended by Shamir, as well as Amos Elad, vice president for Resource Development, and top representatives from Morocco and the US.

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra performed at the event.

“The Morocco-Israel-USA agreement has indeed laid the foundations for the resumption of Moroccan-Israeli bilateral relations, and triggered an all-out development of cultural, socio-economic and human ties,” said Abderrahim Beyyoudh, head of the liaison office of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Israel. “This dynamic, which is reflected in a myriad of cooperation agreements and initiatives of economic operators and civil society, draws its strength from secular relations and the attachment of the Jewish community of Moroccan origin to the Kingdom and to the person of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful.

He said that the “tripartite agreement also reaffirmed the importance of promoting a more peaceful and prosperous future in the Middle East on the basis of a just and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”

The Israel-Morocco normalization agreement was signed on December 10, 2020, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.