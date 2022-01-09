The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-Austria Chancellor Kurz made co-chairman of anti-racism group

In office, he opposed Austria accepting asylum seekers from a destroyed refugee camp in Greece or taking in any more people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power last year.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 12:45
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media as he arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media as he arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who quit his post last year after corruption allegations against him, has been appointed co-chairman of the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR), the non-governmental organization said on Sunday.
The ECTR describes itself as a group of former leaders and other decision-makers committed to fighting extremism, racism, antisemitism and xenophobia. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also chairman.
Kurz's appointment could prove controversial, especially after he reached a coalition deal with the anti-immigration Freedom Party in 2017, paving the way for Austria to become the only western European country with a far-right party in government.
"It is a great honor to join such an important organization which works against extremism and for greater tolerance across Europe," Kurz said in a statement issued by the ECTR.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference in Jerusalem, June 11, 2018 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference in Jerusalem, June 11, 2018 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
"I know first-hand how importantly leaders take the work of the ECTR in creating policy to fight racism, antisemitism and xenophobia."
The 35-year-old resigned as chancellor in October. The resignation followed allegations Kurz and other officials had secretly used public funds to manipulate polls in an effort to help him become the leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party and then chancellor in 2017.
Kurz, who denies all wrongdoing, said in December he was leaving politics entirely.
Since then Austrian media has reported he will work for Thiel Capital, the investment firm started by the billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.
"Sebastian Kurz is widely known for his dedication in fighting all forms of antisemitism, terrorism, extremism and radicalization with a particular focus on preventing youth radicalization during his almost 10 years in leadership roles," the ECTR said.
He has also been very vocal in addressing Austria’s role in the Holocaust, it added.


