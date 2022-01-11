The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

How agriculture led Indonesia’s defense minister to talk normalization with Israel

A recent series of meetings, statements and reports in the last few months of 2021 indicate that Israel and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim state, have grown closer.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 13:25
Indonesia's flag (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Indonesia's flag (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Agriculture cooperation has played a big role in a recent warming of ties between Israel and Indonesia, with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto leading the charge from Jakarta.
A recent series of meetings, statements and reports in the last few months of 2021 indicate that Israel and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim state, have grown closer.
Israel and Indonesia do not have formal diplomatic relations, but they cooperate in trade and tourism and the Foreign Ministry maintains a Facebook page in Indonesian. In the 1970s and 1980s, Indonesia brought arms from Israel and Indonesian soldiers have trained in Israel. In 1993, then- prime minister Yitzhak Rabin met Indonesian President Suharto in Jakarta. In 2016, then-deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely – now ambassador to the UK – said that Israel is in constant contact with Indonesia and hopes to establish official ties.
Jakarta was in talks with the Trump administration in December 2020 to normalize ties with Jerusalem, and the US International Development Finance Corporation offered to double its investment in Indonesia, to no avail.
Subianto met with Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata at a conference in Manama in November 2021, was seen speaking with Israel's charge d'affaires in Bahrain Itay Tagner at the same event. After the photo was published, he issued a statement that it is not prohibited for him to speak to Israeli officials when it is in the national interest.
A main street in central Jakarta (credit: REUTERS)A main street in central Jakarta (credit: REUTERS)
Most recently, a senior diplomatic official confirmed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken brought the topic up with his counterpart in Jakarta last month and that Jerusalem was informed in advance.
“It’s a long process. There’s one meeting and then another and unmarked planes and all of the cinematic things that go with that – and then, one day, it happens,” the official said.
Some of those secret meetings came from an unexpected source – agricultural cooperation.
Subianto announced in October that he plans to run for president of Indonesia in 2024, and a source with knowledge of the matter said that, like many other leaders of Arab and Muslim states eyeing relations with Israel, Subianto views Jerusalem as a stop on the way to better relations with Washington.
But Subianto was cooperating with Israel in the preceding months on agriculture and food security.
Shmuel Friedman, the general manager of the Central and Northern Arava Research and Development Center and a senior adviser to former agriculture minister Yair Shamir, has been working on an agriculture R&D center in Indonesia.
One of the partners on that project – and others involving Israeli agricultural know-how – is the Indonesian Defense Minister and 2024 presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto.
“Food security for a nation is no less important than security itself and [Subianto] totally agrees with me on that,” Friedman said this week. “That’s what we know to bring. At the end of the day, we bring results and see satisfied farmers, so it doesn’t matter where it comes from.”
Friedman said he is aware of normalization talks between Jerusalem and Jakarta, but is not involved on the political side.
“I believe that ties between countries need to start there, with food security…Not with weapons, with food,” Friedman said.
One of Friedman’s business associates is Joey Allaham, a Damascus-born New York-based businessman, perhaps best known for establishing the high-end kosher restaurant Prime Grill. Allaham lobbied for the government of Qatar in the American Jewish community in 2017-2018, bringing leading community figures to Doha and attaining Qatari donations for pro-Israel organizations.
But Allaham also does business in Indonesia and throughout the Middle East, and tries to connect Israelis to new markets, and helped bring about the cooperation between Friedman and Subianto.
Allaham began working on taking Israel-Indonesia ties from trade and agriculture to diplomacy in early 2021.
Through a business contact who is a former senior IDF intelligence officer, Allaham orchestrated a meeting between Subianto’s personal assistant Sudaryono B.Eng. and an Israeli intelligence agent in Budapest in May 2021.
From there, Israel and Indonesia moved to higher-level contacts, including a meeting in Paris.
During the course of 2021, Israel also offered to send COVID-19 vaccines to Indonesia. Jakarta was hesitant to accept the offer after the Gaza war in May but was willing to continue behind-the-scenes normalization talks.
In the ensuing months, Washington became more involved.
A source with knowledge of the behind-the-scenes talks said that the Biden administration is really pushing for Israel-Indonesia normalization, and they are very optimistic that it will come to fruition.
“I do believe this is the future,” the source said.


Tags foreign affairs israel indonesia agriculture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by