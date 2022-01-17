The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
More Polish NSO Group phone-hacking victims likely - researcher

Late last year, Canadian researchers said phones of a senior opposition politician and two prominent government critics were hacked using Israeli Pegasus spyware.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 19:12
An aerial view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Poland is likely to have additional victims of phone hacking using spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, a researcher said on Monday, following allegations authorities used the technology against political opponents.
Late last year, Canadian researchers said phones of a senior opposition politician and two prominent government critics were hacked using Pegasus software, leading to accusations Polish special services were undermining democratic norms.
The findings were first reported by the Associated Press.
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab project, told a Senate commission on Monday he had seen evidence of other infections and that he expected there to be other victims.
A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), said earlier this month that Poland had access to Pegasus, but dismissed suggestions it was used against political opponents as "utter nonsense".
Poland's opposition-controlled upper house of parliament, the Senate, created the commission to look into the allegations of phone hacking, but it has no official investigative powers.
The PiS-controlled lower house of parliament has resisted calls to launch a full investigative commission. No Senators from PiS took part in the commission on Monday.
Citizen Lab says the phone of Senator Krzysztof Brejza was broken into 33 times in 2019 and data taken from the device. At the time, Brejza was running the election campaign of the largest opposition party, Civic Platform.
Other victims Citizen Lab has identified are prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek, a vocal critic of the government's judicial reforms, and Roman Giertych, a lawyer who has represented opposition figures.


