The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

US 5G rollout throws flights into turmoil from Japan to Dubai

Dubai’s Emirates Airline said it will suspend flights to several US cities, including Chicago, Newark, and San Francisco.

By ANURAG KOTOKY/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 11:38

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 11:50
Emirates Airlines to launch daily Israel- Dubai route Dec. 6 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Emirates Airlines to launch daily Israel- Dubai route Dec. 6
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Airlines across the world are adjusting their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. near American airports could interfere with key safety systems. 
Dubai’s Emirates Airline said it will suspend flights to several US cities, including Chicago, Newark, and San Francisco, while Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday they will drop some routes and won’t fly their 777 jets to and from the US mainland after a warning from Boeing Co.
Korean Air Lines Co. said its 777 and 747-8 aircraft are affected by the 5G service and is rearranging its fleet. Air India Ltd. also warned flights to the US will be curtailed or revised from January 19. The concerns stem from potential interference with sensitive navigation equipment used during landings in poor weather, which a trade association representing major US airlines said could lead to “catastrophic disruptions.” Frequencies within the so-called C-band being used for the 5G services are near airwaves used by aircraft radar altimeters, which track altitude and allow landings in bad weather. They also feed multiple critical safety systems. 
AT&T and Verizon agreed late Tuesday to delay switching on hundreds of 5G cell towers near US airports following last-minute talks with government officials over safety concerns. The companies, which spent billions of dollars in a government auction last year for the rights, didn’t provide details on how long the suspension might last, or the size, or the zone around airports.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday the agreement will avoid “potentially devastating disruptions” to passenger travel, cargo operations, and a recovery in the economy. Delta Air Lines Inc. still said it was preparing for possible weather-related cancellations starting as early as Wednesday if 5G signals cause limited interference with altitude instruments under certain conditions. 
US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
American Airlines Group Inc. didn’t immediately comment on the status of 777 flights scheduled for Wednesday.


Tags Joe Biden 5G flights usa
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by