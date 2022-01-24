German police said on Monday a lone gunman was dead after he wounded several people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild said the shooter, a student, opened fire in the lecture hall, injuring several people before turning his weapon on himself. Investigators said that he had no political or religious motives, Bild added.

In a tweet, police said: "This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead."

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.

Founded in 1386, Heidelberg is Germany's oldest and one of Europe's most reputable universities. Heidelberg is located in southwestern Germany about 78 km south of Frankfurt.