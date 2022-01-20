The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Germany sign agreement for three new submarines

The deal costs Israel an estimated €3 billion and would see the submarines reach Israeli shores in 9 years.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 09:28
INS Rahav sets out from Germany (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
INS Rahav sets out from Germany
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Defense Ministry and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have signed an agreement for the development and production of three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy, the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.
The price of the three Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will cost more than double the original cost for a total of an estimated €3b. The German government will fund one-third of the cost in accordance with an agreement signed between the countries in 2017.
The Israel Navy announced in 2018 that the new submarines would be called “Dakar” in honor of the submarine that mysteriously disappeared as it sailed from the United Kingdom to Israel in 1968 with 69 crew members on board.
The agreement was signed by the director-general of the Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and Chairman of the executive board of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Dr. Rolf Wirtz, at the Defense Ministry offices in Tel Aviv.
The first submarine will be delivered within 9 years. The agreement also includes the construction of a training simulator in Israel as well as the supply of spare parts. 
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a vote on the ultra-Orthodox draft bill, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a vote on the ultra-Orthodox draft bill, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 17, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
“The procurement of three advanced, operational submarines joins a series of measures that we have taken in the past year in the process to equip and strengthen and IDF,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Thanking the German government “for its assistance in advancing the agreement and for its commitment to Israel's security,” Gantz said that he is confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel's security superiority in the region."
On Friday, the offices of Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated the government would vote on Sunday for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the so-called “submarine affair,” or Case 3000.
But, it was delayed, according to reports in Haaretz, due to the government’s ongoing negotiations to sign the agreement with Germany for the sale.
The submarine affair is a scandal involving the multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate over several years in which corruption accusations have been leveled against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, including former navy officers.
The deal to buy the three submarines was approved by the ministerial procurement committee on Sunday without the public or the Knesset being notified, Haaretz reported on Wednesday, and that “the defense establishment insisted on completing the deal despite the price hike.”
The two officials on Thursday also signed an industrial strategic cooperation agreement that amounts to over €850 million which includes investment in Israeli industries such as defense companies. 
The Defense Ministry said that such an agreement, which was signed with Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, “will result in the opening of new markets, professional training, technological development, employment opportunities, and a positive influx for both the Israeli economy and the defense establishment.”
The agreement was led by various departments in the Israel Defense Ministry, in cooperation with the Israeli Navy, Prime Minister’s Office, the Finance Ministry, and the Economy Ministry.
While most details about Israel’s submarine fleet are under heavy guard and rarely publicized, the Israel-bound subs in question are said to have 16 multipurpose torpedo tubes that can fire torpedoes and even swimmer-delivery systems.
According to foreign reports, these submarines provide Israel with nuclear second-strike capabilities, carrying long-range cruise missiles with nuclear warheads.


