Ukrainians do not see cause for panic amid possible conflict with Russia

The atmosphere in Kyiv is vastly different from that of the eve of the 2014 war.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 18:59

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2022 19:28
A climber installs the Ukrainian national flag on a roof, marking the Day of the State Flag, on the eve of the Independence Day, in Kiev, Ukraine, August 23, 2016 (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
A climber installs the Ukrainian national flag on a roof, marking the Day of the State Flag, on the eve of the Independence Day, in Kiev, Ukraine, August 23, 2016
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

KYIV – The people of Kyiv are nervous about a possible war resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but they are not panicking.

Governments of nations around the world have been treating the situation as an emergency, recommending that their citizens not travel to Ukraine and withdrawing their diplomats, but the atmosphere within Kyiv does not reflect this urgency, which is different from the atmosphere of the eve of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war which saw people desperately stocking up on resources and soldiers marching through the streets.

According to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, the situation looks different now because Ukraine is more organized.

“We didn't have the army as it is now,” she said. “We didn't know what Russian aggression looks like. We were thinking that a fully-fledged war would take place in our territory, so we were preparing for the massive protection of our territorial integrity without the resources for it. Of course, now, after eight years of Ukraine fighting Russian aggression, we've built a strong military resilience as well as resilience to a hybrid threat.”

The improvements to Ukraine’s defenses in the last eight years have given the citizens a higher sense of security.

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drive during military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drive during military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

“When I heard the news of the US withdrawing its diplomats from Ukraine, I was a little nervous,” said Roma, who expressed slight nervousness only because his father serves in the Ukrainian army. “But I believe it will be fine.”

“I think the conflict is a provocation for Ukraine and a political show to make the Ukrainians panic. That's why I don't read the news. When you just live your life, you’re normal, but when you see [in the news] that there will be a war tomorrow and you need to stock up, it's all you think about.”

For Lena, the cause of stress stems from the fact that her boyfriend and some of her friends live in Russia, meaning they haven’t been able to see each other lately.

“If we want to see each other, we need to fly to Turkey or Cyprus,” she said.

She is not concerned about a war breaking out, however.

“I feel good, and my friends feel good. I have a friend that works in a military department, and he tells me that everything is okay.”

Stefanishyna said that they would be ready for every eventuality.

“We’re working on a number of major scenarios,” she said, explaining that the two major scenarios are a military invasion and continued escalation without invasion which would be damaging to the Ukrainian economy. It is still unclear which, if either, of the scenarios will play out, but Stefanishyna said that Ukraine is prepared for a military invasion but would need “a package of economic assistance” to be part of the talks that took place between US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders on Tuesday.

Dimitri said that he is not sure if there will be a war because it would be expensive for both Ukraine and Russia, but he still thinks there is a possibility because “there is one crazy man who is a dictator in Russia, and who knows this crazy man? Maybe he only wants war.”

One thing Dimitri knows for sure is that if there is a war, he will be fighting for his country.

“I think like Israelis,” he said. “If there is war, I'll fight and if there is no war, then I will move on.”

The Ukrainian government agrees that the Israeli perspective can be of use in the way it deals with the conflict.

“We have made sure we have good cooperation with the Israeli government in terms of their experience and best practices when it comes to the hybrid attacks and military development of the military service,” said Stefanishyna. “The dynamics are very positive.”

A sign roughly translating to ''I love Ukraine'' can be seen in Kyiv, on January 24, 2022. (credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN) A sign roughly translating to ''I love Ukraine'' can be seen in Kyiv, on January 24, 2022. (credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN)

Dimitri’s patriotism reflects a level seen now among Ukrainians that wasn’t as present during the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war.

“We are definitely more patriotic now,” said Sergei.

“I believe in Ukrainians, I believe in our army and our politicians that they can stabilize the situation,” said Roma.

Mia feels strongly about her Ukrainian nationality and would not be okay with Ukraine becoming a part of Russia. She said that she argues with her grandfather, who lives in Russia, weekly.

“He always tells me that Russia would be best for the Ukrainian people,” she said.

Tatiana, who was born in Russia and now lives in Switzerland, agrees with Mia’s grandfather. She is visiting Ukraine for a few days and had not heard the news of the conflict, but said she was picking up on information throughout her visit.

“I'm interested in the opinion of native Ukrainians because actually, we're the same nation,” she said. “I'm sure we, the normal people, don't need war.”

Part of the Ukrainian patriotism on display comes across in the fact that most Ukrainians are skeptical of receiving significant help from other nations.

“I believe that no one will fight for Ukrainians except for Ukrainians,” said Sergei, but he added that the US may help by supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Roma agreed that the US may help a little, and he added that it would be in the best interests of the other countries surrounding Ukraine like Poland to help because “if Ukraine is at war, then they will be next.”

For those nations that want to help Ukraine, Stefanishyna says that the best assistance Ukraine’s allies can give is “political pressure [on Russia] and military support.”



