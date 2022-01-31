Cyprus's Supreme Court decided on Monday to overturn the conviction of a British woman who had been sentenced to four months in jail for lying about being gang-raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room in 2019.

In July of 2019, the then-19-year-old woman filed a report with the police, stating that she had been attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel in Ayia Napa.

However, 10 days later she signed a retraction and was charged with public mischief for filing a false complaint, although she has continued to maintain in court that she was pressured to withdraw the allegations.

In January 2020, she was found guilty and handed a four-month prison sentence with a three-year delay.

According to the Cyprus Mail, the main grounds for the appeal included that the retraction should not have been admitted in the trial as the teen was suffering from PTSD and was without a lawyer or translator at the time.

Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

"This is a very important day for women's rights and in particular for victims of rape or other forms of sexual violence in Cyprus," said the woman's lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou, on Monday, according to Sky News. "The acquittal by the supreme court of the young teenager points to the failure of the authorities to effectively investigate the rape claims she reported. This is what we will now pursue."

The woman's family called the Supreme Court's decision a "great relief," saying that "Whilst this decision doesn't excuse the way she was treated by the police or the judge or those in authority, it does bring with it the hope that my daughter's suffering will at least bring positive changes in the way that victims of crime are treated."

"Of course, if justice is to be done, an authority would need to pick up on the evidence that was gathered in Cyprus and do with it what should have happened at the outset," added the family to Sky News.

Cyprus has been consistently criticized for the mishandling of cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape, with victims walking clean in the past.