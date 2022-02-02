The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

FBI admits it acquired NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2019 - report

Despite confirming its purchase of NSO's spyware, the bureau claimed Pegasus was never used in any FBI investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 16:34
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A man walks past the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) acquired Israeli tech company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware for $9 million in 2019, the US agency confirmed to UK news outlet The Guardian on Wednesday.

However, Pegasus was never used in any FBI investigation, the bureau claimed, adding that the spyware was "procured a limited license for product testing and evaluation only."

According to the report, the deal struck between FBI and NSO was a one-year test project worth around $5 million. Despite "not using it at all...like, not even switching it on," according to a source, the FBI renewed the contract for another year, bringing the deal up to $9 million.

The deal between the FBI and NSO was agreed upon following a "long process" of disagreements on how much control would NSO Group retain over its software, a source told The Guardian. The FBI reportedly took issue with NSO's policy of keeping sensors on its technology in order to be alerted if it was moved by a government client and to keep track of its physical location.

In addition, the bureau was reportedly wary of allowing NSO engineers to install Pegasus on FBI computers, instead agreeing to keep the spyware in a large container.

The FBI stated it bought access to NSO's spyware in order to "stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seal (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)

The New York Times originally reported the Trump administration purchased the spyware, which played a big role in the Abraham Accords negotiations, and debated for two years whether to use the surveillance tool.

NYT also reported Pegasus was critical in getting Saudi Arabia's support, or indifference, to the normalization of ties between Israel and Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. According to the report, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) received approval from Israel to use Pegasus following a $55 million deal signed in 2017 with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu reportedly approved the sale and subsequent renewal of the Saudis' contract in the hope of gaining MBS' “commitment and gratitude” ahead of the Abraham Accords signing. Netanyahu denied the allegations made by NYT's report, stating them to be a "complete fabrication."

Despite the FBI's acquisition of NSO's program, the Israeli company was blacklisted by the US Commerce Department in November 2021 for engaging in “activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

NSO Group, whose former chairman Asher Levy announced his departure last month, said that it is in talks with a number of US funds, confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.



Tags United States technology FBI NSO Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by