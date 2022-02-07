The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Spotify CEO condemns Rogan over racial slurs, but won't silence him

Ek reiterated his stand on Spotify's content moderation policies and said that he believes the company should have clear boundaries around the content being published.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 07:58
UFC commentator Joe Rogan in attendance before UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena May 9, 2020. (photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)
UFC commentator Joe Rogan in attendance before UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena May 9, 2020.
(photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)

Spotify Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said on Sunday he "strongly" condemns racial slurs and other comments made by popular US podcaster Joe Rogan but will not be removing him from the platform.

Ek's comments, sent in a letter to staff seen by Reuters, come on the heels of Rogan issuing an apology for the second time in a week, the latest for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly using the N-word.

Ek said it was Rogan's decision to remove a number of past episodes from "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, following discussions with the music streaming platform and his own reflections on some of the content in the show, including the usage of racially insensitive language.

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said... I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," Ek said.

Ek reiterated his stand on Spotify's content moderation policies and said that he believes the company should have clear boundaries around the content being published. The company should take action when they are crossed, but he cautioned that canceling voices is a slippery slope.

A headset is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS)A headset is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS)

The company will also commit $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups, in a bid to elevate creators from a diversity of backgrounds, according to the letter, which was confirmed by a Spotify spokesperson.

In his apology, Rogan had said the montage showed him using the epithet in conversations on shows over the last 12 years and included examples of him discussing its use by Black and white comedians and others.

A mixed martial arts commentator and a prominent vaccine skeptic, Rogan has courted controversy with his views on COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic and the government mandate to control the spread of the virus.

Prominent singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell said that they were removing their music from Spotify in protest at coronavirus misinformation broadcast on the platform.

The backlash against COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming service wiped more than $2 billion off its market value last week. Spotify has said it would add a "content advisory" to any episode with a discussion of COVID-19.



Tags racism podcast Fake news spotify
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by