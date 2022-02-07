The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Full-scale war in east Ukraine could break out any time - separatist leader

"First of all we rely on ourselves, but we do not rule out that we will be forced to turn to Russia," said Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 20:09
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that full-scale war could break out there at any time and his forces might need to turn to Moscow for support.

Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic, said there was a high likelihood of a war that would bring huge casualties, although it would be "madness" to embrace such a conflict.

"First of all we rely on ourselves, but we do not rule out that we will be forced to turn to Russia if Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, passes a certain line," he told Reuters in an interview in his fortified office.

Some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between the Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, according to the government in Kyiv.

Tensions have risen sharply since November, when Russia started massing a force of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, raising fears of a much bigger war despite Moscow's insistence it has no plan to invade.

Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin attends an interview with Reuters in Donetsk, Ukraine February 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin attends an interview with Reuters in Donetsk, Ukraine February 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Pushilin said the separatists had gaps in their weaponry when it came to electronic warfare, air defenses and the ability to counter the Ukrainian army's Turkish-made drones.

He said they were not in contact with Russia about providing weapons, but noted an "important statement" by a ruling party politician in the Russian parliament last month who said Moscow should supply certain types of arms to the separatists in Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk.

In a second Reuters interview, an influential commander in the breakaway region, Alexander Khodakovsky, urged Russia to send 30,000 soldiers to reinforce the separatists and operate new weapons systems he hoped Moscow would supply.

"CONSTANT THREAT"

Russia says the Ukraine conflict is a civil war in which it has no involvement, but senior Ukrainian government sources say Russia has deployed a military force of about 2,000 to support an estimated 35,000 separatists in the eastern Donbass region.

"Russian forces have been waging war in Donbass for eight years," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

Pushilin declined to give a clear answer when asked about the likelihood or desirability of Russia recognizing his breakaway territory as an independent state, as some deputies in the Russian parliament are urging President Vladimir Putin to do. He said it would be "selfish" to focus only on the separatist regions and ignore the interests of ethnic Russians in other parts of Ukraine.

Without providing evidence, he said there was a "constant threat of military actions" on the Ukrainian side, and clear signs of active preparations.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied Russian accusations that it is planning to take back the breakaway regions by force.

"I'm even talking about some kind of big war. Which I would like to avoid, because this war could be the last one for humanity," Pushilin said, accusing the West of exacerbating the situation.

He criticized "naive" statements by U.S. officials that the timing of any conflict would be influenced by whether the ground was frozen.

"It could all start at any moment, regardless of weather conditions. Sometimes unfavorable weather conditions are good cover for launching an attack." 



Tags Russia ukraine moscow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by