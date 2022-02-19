The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Any Iran deal must have IAEA enforcement, Gantz tell Harris

Israel is braced for the possibility that the United States is prepared as early possibly as this week to accept a watered-down revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 21:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 22:13
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Vice President Kamala Harris, February 19, 2022 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Vice President Kamala Harris, February 19, 2022
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Any revival of the 2015 Iran Iran nuclear deal must allow for the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor compliance, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Vice President Kamela Harris when they met Saturday night on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“I expressed my gratitude to US President [Joe] Biden and the VP for their commitment to preventing a nuclear Iran,” Gantz said after the meeting. “I told her that any future agreement must include consistent enforcement by the IAEA in addition to handling the open files in the nuclear program.”

Gantz is in Munich to both address the conference on Sunday and to hold wide-ranging diplomatic meetings on the possibility on the pending Iran deal, the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Abraham Accords and the stalled Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The defense minister said he also thanked Harris for the important role played by the United States in maintaining stability in the Middle East, in the face of regional aggression perpetrated by Iran and its proxies. They also discussed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords, the situation in the Ukraine, and the importance of pursuing confidence-building measures with the Palestinians.

He said that he also “updated the VP on a series of steps I plan to take in order to deepen cooperation with our neighbors in the region.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Vice President Kamala Harris, February 19, 2022 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Vice President Kamala Harris, February 19, 2022 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel is braced for the possibility that the United States is prepared as early as possibly this week to accept a watered-down revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Tehran and the six world powers: the US, Russia, China, Germany, France and Great Britain.

The former Trump administration exited the deal in 2018, and the Biden administration has sought to rejoin it through a negotiation process held in Vienna.

Israel opposed the original agreement and opposes its revival, especially now that the deal is expected to be weaker.

A senior European Union official said on Friday that a US-Iranian deal was close but success depended on the political will of those involved.

“I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so,” the EU official said. “I think we have now on the table text that is very, very close to what is going to be the final agreement.”

Reuters reported on Thursday details of a possible deal negotiated by envoys from Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the Munich Security Conference that indirect talks between Tehran and Washington could succeed “at the earliest possible time” if the US makes the necessary political decisions.

“I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision,” Amirabdollahian said in a panel session.

Establishing security and calm in the Middle East was possible with the participation of regional countries, “without foreign interference,” he said.

Iran also said it is ready to swap prisoners with the United States.

“We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately,” Iran's foreign minister told a panel at the conference.

“If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal,” he said.

When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian refrained from ruling it out, saying: “We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran’s frozen assets abroad.”

Gantz arrived in Munich on Friday and has met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, World Economic Forum president Børge Brende, Bahrain’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

On Sunday he will meet with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and the UK’s Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Benny Gantz Iran Deal Kamala Harris Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by