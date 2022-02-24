Guterres to Putin: 'In the name of humanity stop this war against Ukraine'

Moscow must halt its war against Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated as he addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin both on Twitter and from his headquarters in New York.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres stated.

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to their consequence for the global economy in the moment when we are emerging from COVID-19," Guterres said.

Economic recovery will be more difficult with high price of oil and wheat as a result of the war, Guterres said.

"This war doesn't make any sense," said Guterres as he noted that Russia's military action violates the conditions of the UN Charter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022. (credit: Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Guterres noted that "this is the saddest moment in my tenor as Secretary-General of the UN."

He spoke after a special late-night session of the UN Security Council, chaired by Russia which holds the body's presidency for the month of December.

During the meeting Ukraine's Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya called on his Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzya to recuse himself.

"Relinquish your duties as a chair," Kyslytsya said as she urged him to call Putin and asks him to halt the war. "There is no room in purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell," he said.

Nebenzya retorted, "We are not being aggressive against the Ukranian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiev."