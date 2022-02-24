The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine crisis: Who expanded NATO?

MIDDLE ISRAEL: Western leaders’ ignorance contributed to the Ukrainian conflict no less than Russian President Vladimir Putin’s, but his, unlike theirs, is self-destructive.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 20:24
NATO HEADS of states and governments look at a digital installation after posing for a photo during the NATO summit at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels in June 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
NATO HEADS of states and governments look at a digital installation after posing for a photo during the NATO summit at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels in June 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Ignorance, the weapon no spy can map and no bunker can hide – is the Ukrainian conflict’s ultimate victor.

Much has been said this week about Vladimir Putin’s version of Ukrainian history, and his dismissal of its right for self-determination.

Many in the West ridiculed Putin’s statement, but ignorance was in fact theirs more than his. Ukraine sure was part of Russia for centuries, and the two indeed are ethnically, religiously and culturally intertwined.

This is besides the fact that many of those who laughed at Putin’s historicism are unequipped to debate a Russian leader’s interpretation of Russian history. In fact, post-Soviet Russia’s imperialism was sparked by a succession of American leaders’ ignorance.

Dazzled by the end-of-history euphoria that followed the USSR’s dissolution, former secretary of state James Baker wrote:

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

“NATO leaders should draw up a clear road map for expanding the alliance eastward to include the states of Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, especially a democratic Russia.” (“Expanding to the East: A New NATO,” Los Angeles Times, December 5, 1993)

Baker’s statement reflected Western impressions that Russia had shrunk into a post-imperial power like France, and Moscow could thus be made to “join” the West, as Baker put it, a euphemism – in the eyes of Russians like Putin – for following the West’s lead.

Had they been less ignorant, Western leaders would realize that Russia, whatever its domestic condition, cannot be sidelined. It remained the world’s largest country, richer than any other in natural resources, and armed to its teeth.

Shimon Peres understood this when he insisted that Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev attend the Oslo Accords’ signing ceremony in 1993. Bill Clinton did not understand this when he tried, and failed, to broker Middle Eastern peace deals in disregard of Russia.

George W. Bush also didn’t understand Russia’s place in the world, and thus responded to the September 11 attacks by invading Afghanistan with NATO, ignoring that theater’s sensitivity, and proximity, to Russia.

The same ignorance made him frame the Islamist attack as an assault on the West, instead of depicting it as an assault on all non-Muslims, as a joint American-Russian response would have made plain.

The same misconception surfaced in spring 2008, when Bush said Georgia and Ukraine should join NATO despite Russian resistance, a statement that made Russia invade its southern neighbor four months on.

Ignorance of Russia’s place in the world climaxed during the Obama presidency, when NATO bombed Libya in disregard of Russia’s veteran role in that land. Had Barack Obama been prepared for Russia’s response – an effective takeover of Syria – it would have been one thing, but Obama’s response to Russia’s response was to flee the scene and abandon Syria to Moscow’s devices.

So yes, American ignorance first sparked Russia’s neo-imperialism, and then failed to nip it in the bud. This doesn’t mean that ignorance surrounding the Ukrainian conflict is exclusively Western. 

PUTIN’S UNFAMILIARITY with Western mentality surfaced most strikingly in his lies. Does he really think anyone in the free world believes his charges of Ukrainian “genocide” against Russians? Where is the evidence, basic things like locations, dates, numbers of casualties, and methods of killing?

The same goes for his absurd suggestion that Ukraine is out to attack Russia, or that the West is out to make Ukraine undergo “forced change of identity.” In deploying such fiction while addressing “the West,” Putin displays an utter ignorance of the Western mind.

Even so, and harsh as this willingness to invent facts is, it is less crucial than Putin’s misunderstanding of history, which is on par with, and far worse for Russia, than any American president’s ignorance.

Putin’s historic misconceptions begin with the very term “NATO expansion.”

As he sees things, NATO expanded because “the West” plotted its expansion. That’s not what happened. The pressure came not from above, but from below. In fact, when the USSR collapsed Western leaders were reluctant to admit former rivals into their military alliance.

The ones which drove NATO’s expansion were the defunct Warsaw Pact’s new democracies. It was their newly empowered people’s demand. In Hungary, for instance, there was a referendum on NATO accession in 1997. The idea won an 85% majority.

Was that a Western ploy, as Putin sincerely believes? It wasn’t. It was the people’s will, just like joining NATO was a stated aim of the Hungarian Revolt in 1956.

Beyond that choice lurks the second thing Putin doesn’t understand about history: that Russia’s “allies” hated Russia. Having visited various post-Soviet realms from the Baltics to the Caucasus, this writer has repeatedly encountered this sentiment.

To those people, the Soviet Union is not the romantic memory it is for the man who said its collapse was “a genuine tragedy,” but a trauma of oppression, destitution and murder.

This is evidently difficult for a KGB-graduate to digest, but it is a fundamental fact of the reality he faces, and of the history he is so quixotically out to revive.

The same background leads Putin to his worst misunderstanding of history, the belittlement of economics.

In his Cold Warrior’s reading, atlases are more important than balance sheets. That is why he is investing so much energy in enlarging his people’s borders, and so little in raising their income, which is lower than nearly half the world’s countries.

Had he understood history, Putin would spend less time thinking how to swamp Europe with immigrants, and more time wondering why none of the migrants who risk their lives trying to enter Italy, France, Germany or Sweden want to move to Russia.

Yes, American leaders also failed to understand history, but Putin is attacking history, and history, as he will ultimately learn, never loses, least of all to those who try to reverse its course. 

www.MiddleIsrael.net

The writer’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin NATO Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by