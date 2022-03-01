The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia war: Shelling of Kharkiv is a war crime - Zelensky

Ukraine's ambassador to the US accused Moscow of using a vacuum bomb in its invasion * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said states that commit war crimes shouldn't get a permanent UNSC seat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 00:35

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 00:53
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (photo credit: Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters)
The recent shelling of the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine by Russian forces was a war crime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said as the conflict stretched into its sixth day.

The president called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters, though he did not specify how this would be enforced.

He argued that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, specifying that the artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv constituted as the targeting of civilians.

According to Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, Russian forces used an illegal weapon known as a vacuum bomb against Ukraine.

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," Markarova said after briefing members of the US Congress. "The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

Any state that has committed war crimes should not be allowed to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Zelensky said.

"Dozens of eyewitness accounts" indicated that this was a targeted attack of a residential area without military facilities, Zelensky said, according to the New Voice of Ukraine news outlet. "The Russians knew where they were shooting," he said, adding that "No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people."

Russia has reportedly carried out 56 rocket strikes and sent 113 cruise missiles into Ukraine, Zelensky said, mentioning that the day's negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives were conducted against the background of bombardment of Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities and territory. 

The fighting remained fierce over the course of the fifth day with numerous buildings reportedly damaged by Russian strikes.

This is a developing story.



Tags Russia ukraine war crimes Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
