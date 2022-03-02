Former televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin is beginning Armageddon

Pat Robertson made a special appearance on The 700 Club Monday to give his opinion on Russia's assault of Ukraine, saying Putin is simply following God's plan to instigate the End of Times and the final battle against Israel.

Pat Robertson is a retired televangelist who had an interesting take on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is being "driven by God" to bring about Armaggedon, as prophesied in the Bible.

"I think you can say, well, Putin's out of his mind, and yes, maybe so, But at the same time, he's being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine, but that wasn't his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately." Robertson said.

Robertson cited verses from the book of Ezekiel regarding nations joining forces to rise up against Israel, stating that Russia's invasion is simply the precursor to those events.

The former Evangelist, who made similar claims of end times in 1976 and 1990, claimed that the conflict in Ukraine is the starting point for one of the great biblical armies that will gather for the end of times.

"And he will link up with Turkey across the little (land) bridge, and they will come together," Robertson explained. "And then, you look down into North Sudan, you've got a Muslim country down there, and there they all are. Persia, of course, is Iran."

While reviewing a world map, Robertson brought attention to a "choke point" between Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece, stating that point may be of great interest to Russia.

"And there is the land that is set up in Ezekiel 38 and you see how Ukraine is key because you see the land bridge between Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey," Robertson added. "And all of that area is going to be mobilized against Israel in the latter days. And God says, 'I am going to deal with it."

Robertson ended his remarks by saying: "And God is getting ready to do something amazing and that will be fulfilled."