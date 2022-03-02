Paul Brodecki, an Israeli citizen who remained in the city despite the approach of Russian military forces, said that he did not believe the fighting would reach as far as the Ukrainian capital, so he did not leave. "Getting out of here becomes impossible. We are trying to remain calm." He told 103 FM.

Among the residents of Kyiv who remain in the Ukrainian capital, despite the approach of the Russian forces trying to occupy it, is also Paul Brodsky, a 50-year-old Israeli citizen living in the city.

"We are trying to survive, we bought some food and drinks. Trying to remain calm." Brodecki said he intends to fight if the Russians invade his area of ​​residence. "We will fight, we will not give up," he clarified.

"From what we see here, these soldiers are really innocent, the Russian soldiers, do not understand why most of them came here, the young people, the children," Brodsky added, regarding the possibility that he would have to fight a military force in a residential environment. "You see? I do not think they will go and kill people and families." He said in a conversation with 103 FM.

"For the first two days, at 4:30 in the morning, we woke up from the shelling," Brodecki told of the first days of the fighting.

"You feel a kind of earthquake, you hear noises and alarms, sirens in the middle of the night. Getting out of here becomes impossible. For almost two days there was a curfew, it was forbidden to leave the house at all." Under the building, he added, there is a large shelter.

Brodsky explained that he did not leave the city because he did not believe that the fighting would reach as far as Kyiv. "I did not believe it would happen," he said. "I know the mentality of such things, I would not think of such a scenario. There was an opportunity to go out but there was no place to go out together. We thought it would not happen at all."

However, in the building where he lives, out of about 350 tenants - many left in the first days of the war, leaving only a few dozen, Brodsky explained.

He further said that in the abandoned streets a phenomenon of looting had developed, and therefore he acted to set up a property protection group. "We are four people guarding from around 19:00 in the evening. One is armed, the rest are walking around with flashlights and sticks," he recounted, "but there is looting."

Brodsky spoke of the growing appreciation for President Vladimir Zalansky during the crisis. "He became a leader we did not expect at all," he said.

"Everyone believed two and a half years ago when they elected him that he would change the situation in Ukraine. Unfortunately for all the voters, 73% of the country who supported him, he became an actor, did not control anything. The truth is, it seems, they controlled him more.a week ago people wouldn't even listen to him " Brodsky explained that now, support for him is growing.