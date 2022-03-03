JNF will resettle 100 orphans from Ukraine to Israel

The Jewish National Fund is preparing to receive 100 orphans from the Alumim orphanage from the city of Zhytomyr in Ukraine this coming Sunday. The JNF responded to a request from the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS (FJC) and will host children ages 2-18 and 40 staff members from the orphanage at the Nes Harim Field and Forest Education Center, who will arrive on Sunday.

KKL-JNF will take care of the children and staff during their stay in Israel and will include activities for the children and provide for Torah study, as per the request of the orphanage staff.

KKL-JNF Chairman Avraham Duvdevani: "The situation in Ukraine is worrying, especially the situation of the children, and we decided to open the gates of the Nes Harim Field and Forest Center to receive and help the children as much as possible during such a complex period."

