US ready for conflict with Russia, but not seeking it - Blinken

NATO will defend all its allies and territory against a Russian attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he told reporters, while condemning what he called Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

"And overnight, we've also seen reports about the attack against a nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts."

Bulgaria-Russia tensions

Russia said it regarded Bulgaria's expulsion of two Russian diplomats as a provocation and said it reserves the right to take retaliatory action, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.



#Zakharova: We regard official Sofia’s move to expel two Russian diplomats a day before the anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from the Ottoman rule following the Russian-Turkish war of 1877-1878, as a provocation.

❗️#Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory action. pic.twitter.com/U01UTVpTO6 — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2022

Sofia had expelled the diplomats under suspicion of espionage.

Among Bulgarian politicians, the move wasn't seen as a case of actually expelling spies or taking a stand against Russia, but was rather seen as a simple publicity stunt by the country's chief prosecutor, who is attempting to avoid pushes by the government to remove him.

"It's a game for fools, a smokescreen," former Bulgarian defense minister Boyko Noev said on TV Thursday, as noted by Balkan Insight.

The chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, is a controversial figure for having protected Bulgarian officials in the previous government from corruption allegations.

Regardless, the expulsion of the two diplomats came ahead of the celebration of Bulgaria's Liberation Day.

This holiday has been placed under increasing scrutiny as it has been customary for years for Bulgaria to thank Russia for liberating it from Ottoman rule in 1878.

At a ceremony for the holiday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was met with boos by members of the pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane Party – the smallest party in Bulgaria's parliament – who also threw snowballs at him, calling him a traitor and demanded he resign, according to the Sofia Globe.

On Monday, Petkov had said he would fire Defense Minister Stefan Yanev following his reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war prompted calls for his removal.



Russia-Ukraine talks

The ongoing talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations to resolve the conflict have yet to make much headway, though it did allow for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian civilians to evacuate.

In a press conference, recordings of which were shared over Telegram and on YouTube by the Ukrainian news outlet New Voice of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not give in to Russian threats.

When asked if he could give any guarantees regarding the negotiation, Zelensky replied: "Guarantees for what? We're not going to attack Russia."

He continued: "Are we in NATO? No. Do we have nuclear weapons? No. Who should I give what? What do you want from us?"

Zelensky then challenged Putin to sit down with him at the negotiating table.

"I'm a normal man, sit with me, talk," the president said. "What are you afraid of?"