The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine claims Russia planning false flag terrorism in Donbas

The US had warned Russia of staging "false-flag incidents."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 15:44
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery during the conflict in Donbas (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery during the conflict in Donbas
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Defence Intelligence stated last month that Kremlin leaders are "seeking for reasons to accuse our state of illegal actions in Donbas in order to justify the escalation of the armed aggression."

Russian-state media had also been spreading rumors that the Ukrainian military is preparing to attack Donbas, which is a separatist region located in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported earlier this week. With the rumor quickly spreading on social media, they also stated that the military was being aided by American, British and Polish mercenaries.

The Russian leadership had been considering organizing a military assault in the areas where the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic are located - both of which are self-proclaimed breakaway states within Ukraine, according to the Defense Intelligence.

US President Joe Biden also stated that it was a possibility that Russia was “engaged in a false flag operation” as an excuse of their invasion, the Times reported. 

Citing researchers of misinformation, the Times report states that they looked into rumors within Russian media and on the internet, from Telegram to televised statements by Russian officials, that could justify armed aggression. The report also said that Russian-backed media spread conspiracy theories that stashes of chemical weapons were gifted to Ukraine by the US.

A VAN destroyed during fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas conflict which is now in its fourth year. (credit: REUTERS)A VAN destroyed during fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas conflict which is now in its fourth year. (credit: REUTERS)

The US warned Russia of staging "false-flag incidents," the BBC reported in February, stating that a Telegram channel by Russia-back separatists posted a video from Donbas, where "pro-Ukrainian militants trying to blow up a chlorine tank in the separatist-held area," which was then covered by Russian news agencies. 

The video was proven fake after investigators reported discrepancies where the video was taken much earlier than when Russia began its invasion - as its data showed that the video was created on February 8. 

Furthermore, a video that was taken in Donbas where a car was shown to be blown up had "looks staged," according to a retired bomb disposal expert who reviewed the footage.

Weapons intelligence experts stated that the video can be proven fake by the location of the car. Weapons intelligence specialist Pete Norton stated that "there's no evidence that a bomb had been buried in the road or that the vehicle was traveling at speed when it was destroyed."



Tags Terrorism Russia Fake news Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by