Putin sees 'certain positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis."

Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.

Swiss says leave

Switzerland has advised its citizens to leave Russia, the foreign ministry said in a travel advisory on its website on Friday.

"The (foreign ministry) recommends that Swiss nationals whose presence in Russia is not urgently required leave the country temporarily and by their own means. The decision to leave the country is an individual decision," it said.