Lauder Employment Center preparing to locate jobs for new immigrants

JNF-USA and the Lauder Employment Center is preparing for an increase in absorption and employment for hundreds of immigrants expected to arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and other countries. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 14:41
Mr. Ronald Lauder (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
Mr. Ronald Lauder
(photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

 

President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder said: “The expected immigration to Israel will serve as a dramatic boost for Zionism, the Negev, and the Galilee, and we are here to support and assist.”

An emergency meeting was held this past weekend at the center’s headquarters in Be’er Sheva, which was chaired by the Lauder Employment Center Chairman, Avi Balshnikov, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Chief of Staff in Israel, Tali Tzur, and other parties involved in employment and absorption in Be’er Sheva and the Negev. During the meeting, it was decided to prepare relevant materials for marketing, joint fundraising efforts, and a collective reaching out to all employers in the region. 

Ronald Lauder established the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev. He also serves as President of the World Jewish Congress and Chair-Emeritus of Jewish National Fund-USA. Lauder’s vision and belief is that the future of Israel and its prosperity are in the Galilee and Negev regions. He has instructed the center and its staff in Israel to integrate the new arrivals and assist with giving them tools, knowledge, and resources through training and finding jobs for men and women, young and old. 

“The State of Israel and Zionism are about to receive an important booster, and we are here as always to support and assist,” said Mr. Lauder.



Tags JNF immigrants in israel immigration ronald lauder JNF-USA
