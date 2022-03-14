The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Tom Brady puts off retirement, announces return for 23rd season

After announcing his retirement on February 1, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady announces he will return for another season to the Tampa bay buccaneers.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 07:40

Updated: MARCH 14, 2022 08:25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands his hat to a fan after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium (photo credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports TPX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands his hat to a fan after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium
(photo credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports TPX)

Tom Brady is eschewing retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

Brady wrote a social media post saying his place "is still on the field."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," Brady wrote.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. Just a week later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said "never say never" about playing again.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that the "door was never closed" on a Brady return, and "whenever Tom wants back, he's back."

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season," general manager Jason Licht. "We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

Tampa Bay restructured defensive tackle Vita Vea's contract Saturday to create $7.64 million in cap space, perhaps with an eye toward bringing Brady back.

Brady, at 44, led the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) in 2021 with the Buccaneers.



Tags sports NFL NFL Football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by