NGOs protest France’s decision to outlaw two pro-Palestinian groups

Grassroots organizations have protested France’s decision to outlaw two pro-Palestinian groups – Collectif Palestine Vaincra and Comité Action Palestine – due to their calls for hatred, discrimination and violence against Israelis.

The Collectif Palestine Vaincra is affiliated with the international nongovernmental group Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

Israel in February 2021 declared Samidoun to be a terrorist organization in light of its ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The European Union, along with Israel and the United States have designated the PFLP as a terrorist organization.

The “Campagne Unitaire pour la libération de Georges Abdallah” has planned a pro-Palestinian rally in Paris for Friday in support of the NGOs and against France’s decision.

It follows a number of grassroots protests by pro-Palestinian NGOs in France that have taken placed since February 24, when French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke of banning the groups upon the request of French President Emanuel Macron. He then formally dissolved the two NGOs on March 9.

Palestinians from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) celebrate the decision of the Palestinian Authority's High Court, which ordered the release on Monday their leader Ahmed Sa'adat, out side the court in Gaza Strip June 3, 2002. (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/CRB)

Both the banned NGOs have since stated that they plan to appeal the decision to France judicial administrative appeals body, the Conseil d’Etat. The Comité Action Palestine also hopes to appeal to the European Court.

France’s decision, the Collectif said, is part of the “criminalization of the solidarity movement with the Palestinian people.” This move targets “anti-colonialist and anti-racist organizations,” the Collectif said, adding that more than ever, people must stand up against “this attack on the most basic rights of freedom of expression.”

Pro-Israel groups welcomed the move. Senior NGO Monitor researcher Vincent Chebat, who had campaigned in France for the ban against the Collectif Palestine Vaincra, said, “We welcome the French government’s decision to dismantle a terror-linked and anti-Zionist organization. France has again demonstrated the importance of critically scrutinizing civil society.

“As NGO Monitor has documented for years, extremist NGOs have abused human rights discourse, and it is incumbent upon governments to recognize this phenomenon and respond accordingly.”

The French government has posted on its website detailed information regarding the activities of both groups.

France charged that the group Comité Action Palestine founded in 2004 had spoken of Israel a Jewish Nazi state and used antisemitic language and imagery in advocating against Israel. It further charged that the NGO had supported armed resistance and terrorist activity against Israel, including lauding the so-called Palestinian “knife intifada.”

France similarly issued similar complaints the Collectif Palestine Vaincra including its support for the PFLP and calls for terrorist acts abroad.

The Collectif on its web site states that it supports Palestinian resistance, “which is the only way for the Palestinian people to regain their historic and legitimate rights. We support it in all forms it deems necessary and legitimate, including armed.”

It also calls for the releases of all Palestinian prisoners including Ahmad Sa’adat, secretary-general of the PFLP, and Georges Abdallah.

Sa’adat is jailed by Israeli for terrorist activity including the assassination of former tourism minister Rehavam “Ghandi” Ze’evi in 2001.

Abdallah is jailed by France for the assignations of US military attaché Lt.-Col. Charles R. Ray and Israeli diplomat Yaakov Bar-Simantov in two separate incidents in 1982.

France’s decision to ban the two pro-Palestinian NGOs comes amid a furor over Israel’s decision in November 2021 to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations. These were: Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.