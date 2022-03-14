Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of condolences to the family of journalist Brent Renaud who was killed in Ukraine on Sunday.

"A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote. "With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.

"The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you."

Zelensky went on to thank Renaud for his sacrifice and commitment.

"May Brent's life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against the forces of darkness," he ended.

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Renaud was a 51-year-old American journalist and filmmaker who had worked on occasion with The New York Times, although he was not on assignment for them at the time of his passing. He was shot in the neck while filming refugees leaving Irpin at a checkpoint. Another journalist was also injured along with him.