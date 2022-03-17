The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

8 years since contested Crimea referendum to join Russia

The background to this incident is highly complex, as are the many conflicting narratives regarding what, exactly, occurred. However, it continues to play a major role in the geopolitical landscape.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 17:43
A Russian navy vessel is anchored on the day of the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A Russian navy vessel is anchored on the day of the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 18, 2015.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

March 16, 2022 marks eight years since a highly contested incident in Crimea when a referendum was held that, supposedly, saw the people vote to unite with Russia and leave Ukraine.

The background to this incident is highly complex, as are the many conflicting narratives regarding what, exactly, occurred on that day in 2014. However, it has continued to play a major role in the geopolitical landscape, and its influence continues to be felt on the ongoing events in the region.

A Russian flag flies on the bank of the Black Sea during celebrations for the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS) A Russian flag flies on the bank of the Black Sea during celebrations for the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Background

The Crimean peninsula juts off into the Black Sea from Ukraine, where it is located in the Kherson Oblast. The peninsula is surrounded by the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to the east.

Crimea has a very rich history and has been home to many civilizations over many millennia. It first became Russian territory during a conflict with Turkey in the 18th century and stayed under Russian rule into the era of the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union was, itself, a union of different constituent republics, hence the USSR standing for United Soviet Socialist Republics. During this period, specifically in 1954, Crimea was transferred from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR, essentially becoming under the control of this Ukrainian constituent republic. 

After the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine retained control of Crimea, though it was essentially an autonomous independent republic within the country known as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, though the major port city of Sevastopol was another story. 

The entire region, along with Sevastopol, remained a considerable source of controversy and tension between Ukraine and Russia. This is due in part to its strategic location in the Black Sea as well as the importance of Sevastopol as a major base for the Russian, and later Soviet and then Russian and Ukrainian, naval fleets.

This became even more complicated due to the presence of natural gas in the area.


Demographics

With its long history, Crimea has a diverse and important demographic makeup, which plays a role in the political events in the past eight years.

According to population estimates from a 2014 Russian census, Crimea and Sevastopol combined have a population just shy of 2.25 million people. 

The majority of Crimean residents, according to the 2014 census, are ethnically Russian (around 68%), with 84% having Russian as their native language. 

This same census put Ukrainians as the next largest demographic at around 16% of the population.

Also present are other minorities such as Armenians, Belarusians and Jews, but the largest minority group aside from the Ukrainians are the Crimean Tatars, a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to the region with a very long history who are primarily Muslim. Nearly 200,000 of them had been forcibly deported by Joseph Stalin in 1944 under accusations that some had helped the Nazis, something Ukraine and some other countries consider genocide, though many Tatars have since returned.

The direct events leading up to the referendum occurred in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity, took place following the end of the Euromaidan protests. This saw the Ukrainian government overthrown in response to then-president Viktor Yanukovych's push to have closer ties with Russia rather than the West and refusing to sign political and trade deals with the European Union. 

Following this overthrowal, Russia intervened. This led to many important events, such as the war in the Donbas region, the breakaway of pro-Russian separatist-controlled states in Donetsk and Luhansk, a wider trend of what became known as "decommunization" and, of course, Russian annexation of Crimea, which in turn led to the referendum.


The referendum

On March 16, 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol both held a referendum for their citizens. This vote gave people two choices: Join Russia or restore the 1992 Crimean constitution which, in turn, would make Crimea a de facto independent part of Ukraine.

According to Russia, there was an 83% voter turnout in Crimea and an 89% turnout in Sevastopol. And according to them, this saw an overwhelming majority in both areas (around 95-97%) vote in favor of joining Russia.

This was lauded by Russia, who continues to view Crimea as Russian territory, though Ukraine and the international community heavily dispute this, with many saying all of the numbers are suspect.

It should also be noted that despite the high turnout, there were many who boycotted the referendum. 

Internationally, the referendum was condemned, despite Russia on March 17 recognizing Crimean independence. That same day, the Crimean parliament called for Russia to admit them into the Russian Federation.

On March 27 of the same year, the UN General Assembly voted with a wide majority in UN Resolution 68/282 that the referendum was entirely invalid.

It was also rejected by the entirety of the European Union, NATO and the G7, among many others.


So what exactly was wrong with the vote itself?

There are several aspects of the referendum that have been criticized. Firstly, under Ukrainian law, the entire referendum itself was illegal as it did not allow for participation from all citizens of Ukraine, but just those who lived in Crimea. 

Having said that, Crimea at no point in the referendum claimed to be part of Ukraine. On March 11, the Crimean parliament declared independence from Ukraine after a controversial vote. As such, the ballot in the referendum made it clear that at the time, Crimea was an independent nation.

Russia disputes claims that the vote itself was illegal in principle, and has cited several points as evidence. This includes the UN recognition of self-determination and the ICJ ruling regarding Kosovo that stated international law does not prohibit declarations of independence. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also gone so far as to say that Ukraine's own independence from the Soviet Union was never legitimate to begin with. 

Both statements are, themselves, highly contested by the West, as is their validity as comparisons.

But problems with the referendum persisted beyond simple legality.

During the leadup to the referendum, numerous analysts and news outlets noted that the campaign was almost entirely pro-Moscow, with pro-Russia campaigns hyping up the claim that the Ukrainian government consisted of neo-Nazis and fascists. 

According to contemporary BBC reports, Ukrainian TV channels were blocked in Crimea after the referendum was called and some had even been replaced with Russian stations.

There is also the fact that, as noted by the OSCE at the time, there was "significant evidence of equipment consistent with the presence of Russian Federation military personnel." 

The OSCE and UN both further alleged that Russian forces had made it difficult, if not impossible, for international observers to come to monitor the referendum.

However, there were, in fact, observers on the ground to monitor the referendum. But, as noted by Yale historian Timothy Snyder, these observers were invited by the Russian government and belonged to far-right extremist groups.

There are also allegations of voter fraud, with one Russian journalist even saying she was allowed to vote despite openly identifying herself as a Russian citizen and not a Crimean. 

Ultimately, the entire referendum is still vastly disputed.


The situation today

Russia to this day continues to tout the Crimean referendum as being a legitimate vote and a historic moment, something the Russian Foreign Ministry even said themselves.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has not been silent about it either. They have called the Crimean referendum "The first stage of Moscow's plan aimed at destroying Ukrainian statehood," and continue to vow to return Crimea to Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Kyiv has also referred the Crimean referendum as a "sham referendum."

Since 2014, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have remained high and many directly point out its links to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Further, it is thought that it may play an even larger role than just parallels. According to some, Russia's end goal in this invasion is to link up mainland Russia and Crimea with Transnistria, a pro-Russia breakaway in Moldova.

The Crimean peninsula remains of great strategic value and with the ongoing conflict, there is every chance the situation could possibly change.

However, as of the time of writing, Crimea remains disputed, recognized internationally as part of Ukraine but under the de facto control of Russia.



Tags Russia ukraine history crimea Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by