The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

German city closes ‘pro-terrorism’ Hezbollah mosque and association

'Post' exposed pro-terror statements: 'We Have Pledged Allegiance to [Ali] Khamenei; We Are Accused of Terrorism and Are Proud of It.'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 22:21
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Police in the western German city of Münster on Thursday stormed the Hezbollah-controlled Imam-Mahdi mosque and its affiliated center because intelligence determined that the mosque and its center are pursuing violations of the constitution.

Sources told The Jerusalem Post in 2019 that pro-Hezbollah terrorism activities were unfolding in the controlled Imam-Mahdi mosque, leading to a Post expose that a Hezbollah member declared in the mosque: “We Have Pledged Allegiance to [Ali] Khamenei; We Are Accused of Terrorism and Are Proud of It.” 

Khamenei is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Germany banned all Hezbollah activities in 2020. Critics argue that the Federal Republic has moved at a glacial-like pace in shutting down Hezbollah centers, mosques and arresting the Lebanese terrorist organization’s members in Germany.

The intelligence agency for North Rhine-Westphalia was not aware of the pro-terrorism statements until the Post published its article.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gather in a convoy of motorbikes marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila village, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gather in a convoy of motorbikes marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila village, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

According to the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, the German authorities raided the apartments of two leaders of the association “Fatime Versammlung,” which is affiliated with the Imam-Mahdi mosque. A search also took place of a location in Delmenhorst, where Hezbollah also has activities.

The Bild reported that police spokeswoman Antonia Linnenbrink said “The aim of the mission is to convey the ban. The association's assets are confiscated. We are also looking for evidence of unconstitutional activities.”

Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Münster is located, has a serious Hezbollah problem. One German intelligence report examined by the Post in 2019 from North Rhine-Westphalia stated that “for more than 20 years, the Islamic Center (Imam-Mahdi-Zentrum) in Münster has been a platform and meeting place for Hezbollah supporters in North Rhine-Westphalia and western Germany. Other focal points: Essen/Bottrop, Dortmund and Bad Oeynhausen.”

The 363-page intelligence report, which covers threats to the security of the North Rhine-Westphalia, referenced Hezbollah 21 times.

German officials have been criticized for their overly cordial relations with Hezbollah centers For example, the former police head in Der Münster, Hajo Kuhlisch, met with representatives of the now-outlawed  Imam-Mahdi center and mosque as part of an “exchange.”

According to the most recent North Rhine-Westphalia intelligence report from 2021, the number of Hezbollah members rose in the state from 115 in 2019 to 250 in 2020. 

The Post reported in 2021 that there has been an increase in the number of members and supporters of Hezbollah in Germany, according to a report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the domestic intelligence agency for the German state of Lower Saxony.

According to the German language intelligence report reviewed by the Post in 2021, the number of supporters and members rose from 1,050 in 2019 to 1,250 in 2020.

There are about 180 Hezbollah members and supporters in the state of Lower Saxony, a rise of 20 members from 160 in 2019.

The state of Baden-Württemberg has 75 active Hezbollah members and is where Hezbollah stored ammonium nitrate in 2016. Israeli intelligence uncovered the storage of the explosive material and notified the German authorities. 

Hezbollah terrorists have used ammonium nitrate to plot bomb attacks in Argentina, Britain, Bulgaria, Cyprus and France, and the same explosive material destroyed the Beirut port in August 2020, killing 218 people, wounding more than 7,000 others, leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless and causing more than $15 billion in property damage.

The US, Israel, England, Canada, Japan, the Arab League and many Latin American and European countries have classified Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist entity. The European Union and France reject designating Hezbollah’s movement a full-blown terrorist operation. The EU has merely outlawed Hezbollah’s so-called military wing while permitting its political wing to raise funds, recruit new members and spread its ideology.



Tags Hezbollah Terrorism germany intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by