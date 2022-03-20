The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian threat can't deter Sweden from joining NATO, politician says

The Russian President "doesn't want to see any new members and he wants to build a Russian empire," Swedish parliamentarian Lars Adaktusso.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 20:38
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a special address Thursday on Russian state TV, authorizing a military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region. (photo credit: REUTERS TV)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a special address Thursday on Russian state TV, authorizing a military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region.
(photo credit: REUTERS TV)

Russian threats must not deter Stockholm from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), visiting Swedish parliamentarian Lars Adaktusso from the Christian Democrats Party told The Jerusalem Post.

"We [the Christian Democrats] think we should join NATO as soon as possible and we should have done that a long time ago," Adaktusso said as he sat outside the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region of the West Bank.

He is in Israel as a guest of the Israeli Allies Foundation which brought him and some 22 other parliamentarians from around the world to visit Israel this week.

The delegation includes parliamentarians from countries in close proximity to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused NATO of expanding to his borders and has partially blamed his war with Ukraine on the potential enlargement of that military alliance.

"Putin wants to weaken the European Union and NATO,"  Adaktusso said. The Russian President "doesn't want to see any new members and he wants to build a Russian empire." 

Swedish parliamentarian Lars Adaktusso from the Christian Democrats Party at the Psagot winery in Binyamin, March 20, 2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) Swedish parliamentarian Lars Adaktusso from the Christian Democrats Party at the Psagot winery in Binyamin, March 20, 2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

The issue of joining NATO has been a divisive one in his country, which has traditionally shied away from military alliances.

"Sweden is not a member of any alliance," Adaktusso said. The basic position of those who oppose joining NATO is that the non-alliance policy has served Sweden well and we should not make any quick changes," he explained.

Sweden has not been in a war since 1814 and has built its foreign policy on "non-participation in military alliances." It remained neutral throughout World War Two even as neighboring Nordic countries were invaded, and during the Cold War.

But Russian aggression has shifted the country's long head neutral stance. Sweden this month sent weapons to Ukraine, the first time since 1939 it has sent arms to a country at war

A poll conducted earlier this month commissioned by Aftonbladet newspaper showed that for the first time 51% of Swedes are now in favor of NATO membership, up from 42% in January. 

Given the location of Sweden and neighboring Finland, Moscow views both countries as a buffer zone between the Russian borders and the NATO countries in Europe, Adaktusso said.

Russia has warned Sweden and Finland against joining NATO, saying it would lead to "serious military and political consequences." It has similarly opposed Ukraine joining NATO.

Sweden is an "independent country," Adaktusso said, explaining that "we are a free nation like Ukraine and should have that right to make its own decision," he said.

Russia's desire to control the diplomatic decisions of European countries is "very serious," he said.  

"What is going on now, this is a threat against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Adaktusso said. Even more significantly, "it is also a threat against the European security order as we have known it since WWII." 

Adaktusso said he does not believe his country should be neutral in this conflict, nor has it been.

"I am not neutral at all. Neutrally belongs to the past," Adaktusso said.

"We left the neutrality when the [Iron Curtain] came down in 1989 and we became members of the European Union," he said.

Sweden never took the next natural step to join the military cooperation and so we have been in limbo since then. 

"We should have changed our security policy many years ago," Adaktusso said.

Sweden, he said, had watched from Russian mobilization of troops prior to the war, but had never imagined the scale of violence that has occurred over the last weeks. 

"Many Swedes didn't really believe it was going to happen on a large scale that we have seen now" with the high number of refugees and civilian casualties, Adaaktusso said.

"What we are seeing" is "terrible and appealing," he added. 

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags West Bank ukraine sweden Vladimir Putin NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
3

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
4

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by