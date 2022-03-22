The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine War: What are hypersonic missiles?

With war raging it is important to understand these novel – and controversial – weapons.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 02:26
A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its fourth week, Russia’s ruthless assault reaches new heights. On Friday, March 18th, Russia announced that they launched its hypersonic missiles at a target near Mykolaiv, Ukraine – marking the first time hypersonic missiles have been used in live combat.

The use of hypersonic missiles raised concern across the world, as the next-gen weapons are able to hit any target on the globe within an hour. With war raging and perhaps escalating, it is important to understand these novel – and controversial – weapons.

What is a hypersonic missile?

Simply put, hypersonic missiles are defined as missiles that travel at hypersonic speeds when launched. Hypersonic speed is defined at speeds greater than Mach 5 – five times the speed of sound. Thus, hypersonic missiles can, by definition, travel up to two kilometers every second.

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

While ballistic missiles travel at comparable speeds, ballistic missiles cannot alter their course, whereas hypersonic missiles are highly maneuverable – thereby stretching the concept of what is possible during modern warfare.

How were hypersonic missiles developed?

The first planned hypersonic missile – the Kh-45 – was designed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, though was never successfully launched and integration was canceled in 1976–77.

On 18 November 2011, the first advanced hypersonic weapon (AHW) glide vehicle was successfully tested by the United States Army. Launched from Hawaii, the missile struck its target in the Marshall Islands over 3,700 kilometers (2,300 mi) away in just under 30 minutes.

Russia, which was concurrently working on their first hypersonic missile, announced their “Avangard” missile in 2018, though the missile was reportedly successfully tested in 2015 and 2016. The Avangard hit its target 6,055 kilometers (3,762 mi) away.

Who has hypersonic missiles?

While the Soviet Union was the first to attempt to develop a hypersonic missile, efforts mostly stalled until the 2000s. Once the US announced its first hypersonic missile in 2011, other countries began developing their hypersonic infrastructure and testing potential missiles. China became the second country to successfully reach hypersonic speeds in their 2014 missile test, while Russia announced their first missile in 2018 – three years after their reported first successful test in 2015.

Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE) Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE)

India joined the US, China and Russia in 2019, when their HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle) successfully reached Mach 5 speeds. Israel reportedly helped India develop their missile via wind tunnel testing, and is currently developing a hypersonic missile in tandem with the US military. Israel’s “Arrow 3” hypersonic missile is being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Boeing, with the first tests beginning in 2011.

Why are hypersonic missiles so controversial?

Hypersonic missiles can be used to launch nuclear warheads, while the speeds involved with launching hypersonic missiles would theoretically provide a massive advantage, as the side with stronger hypersonic weapons could wipe out enemy outposts from thousands of miles away within minutes.

This was the reasoning for the “Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty” signed by the US and Soviet Union in 1972, which limited both sides to two anti-ballistic missile complexes and a total of just 100 anti-ballistic missiles, which are meant to strike down ballistic missiles. The treaty survived the dissolution of the Soviet Union until the United States terminated the treaty in 2002.

In 2018, Putin cited the US’ withdrawal of the treaty as the reason Russia developed new hypersonic missile systems – systems that were displayed before the world last Saturday in Mykolaiv, Ukraine – when Russia’s “Kinzhal” missile became the first used in live action.



Tags Russia ukraine ballistic missile weapons missiles War Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by