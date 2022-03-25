The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sheba's field hospital in Ukraine - in pictures

With war still raging in Ukraine, Israel's first field hospital in the country, from the Sheba Medical Center, is there to help. Check out photos from the ground.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 12:56

Updated: MARCH 25, 2022 13:03
field hospital Kokhav Yair tents in sunrise, in the town of Mostyska (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
field hospital Kokhav Yair tents in sunrise, in the town of Mostyska
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

As the Ukraine-Russia war rounds off its first month of conflict, thousands of people have fled from the fighting across the country and seeking shelter, food and medical attention.

doctors check patient xrays in morning daylight in field hospital in ukraine (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL, SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) doctors check patient xrays in morning daylight in field hospital in ukraine (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL, SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

medical seeking ukrainian refugees at the sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) medical seeking ukrainian refugees at the sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) medical volunteer in the field hospital taking care of a Ukrainian baby (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) medical volunteer in the field hospital taking care of a Ukrainian baby (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

From Tel Hashomer, Sheba Medical Center's field hospital is the first to arrive in Ukraine, and is currently caring for hundreds of refugees. Medical volunteers are doing their best to care for everyone as long waiting lines form.

medical volunteer taking care of a Ukrainian baby in Sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) medical volunteer taking care of a Ukrainian baby in Sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Israel is the first country to open a field hospital, which is called “Kohav Meir” (Shining Star) and located near the town of Mostyska by the Polish-Ukrainian border. 

While the long lines and many are waiting, medical volunteers try to reach everyone (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) While the long lines and many are waiting, medical volunteers try to reach everyone (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)


Tags refugees sheba medical center humanitarian aid Ukraine Israel relations Ukraine-Russia War
