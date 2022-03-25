Sheba's field hospital in Ukraine - in pictures

As the Ukraine-Russia war rounds off its first month of conflict, thousands of people have fled from the fighting across the country and seeking shelter, food and medical attention.

doctors check patient xrays in morning daylight in field hospital in ukraine (credit: NAAMA FRANK AZRIEL, SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

medical seeking ukrainian refugees at the sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) medical volunteer in the field hospital taking care of a Ukrainian baby (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

From Tel Hashomer, Sheba Medical Center's field hospital is the first to arrive in Ukraine, and is currently caring for hundreds of refugees. Medical volunteers are doing their best to care for everyone as long waiting lines form.

medical volunteer taking care of a Ukrainian baby in Sheba field hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Israel is the first country to open a field hospital, which is called “Kohav Meir” (Shining Star) and located near the town of Mostyska by the Polish-Ukrainian border.

While the long lines and many are waiting, medical volunteers try to reach everyone (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)