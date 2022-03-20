Work begins on Israeli field hospital in Ukraine

Work began on the Israeli "Kohav Meir" (Shining Star) field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine on Saturday, with the hospital expected to begin operations on Tuesday.

A medical delegation is expected to arrive at the hospital on Monday, led by Dr. David "Dudu" Dagan and 60 medical staff members from Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Schneider Children's Medical Center and additional institutions.

The Health and Foreign Ministries led the effort to establish the field hospital, with the help of the Schusterman Family Foundation.

The hospital, to be constructed as part of the Israeli humanitarian efforts amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is planned to be active for at least one month and will cost Israel around NIS 21 million, to be funded by the Health and Foreign Ministries, the Prime Minister's Office and donations.

Trucks carrying equipment for Israeli field hospital in Ukraine (credit: Construction team for Kohav Meir hospital)

The hospital will contain an emergency ward, a delivery ward and several departments for the treatment of male, female and child refugees fleeing the warzones in Ukraine.