The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Putin says Russia canceled just like J.K. Rowling, compares to Nazi book burnings

Rowling responded to the Russian leader, saying that "critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 01:20

Updated: MARCH 26, 2022 01:42
Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in a televised speech on Friday that Russia is being "canceled like J.K. Rowling," by the West in his denouncement of cancel culture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Russian leader has undergone extensive criticism for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a war that has been ongoing for more than a month. Putin said that the British author "didn't satisfy the demands of gender rights," as the reason for her being "canceled," the report said - which is in reference to statements she has made that led many to accuse her of transphobia.

Putin also said that the West is "banning Russian writers and books," as well as composers from Russia "including Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff" and are "trying to cancel a whole one-thousand-year culture" following the international condemnation of the invasion and the increase in sanctions, according to Sky News. “They are now trying to cancel our country. I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia.” 

The Russian president also likened the situation to Nazi book burnings in the 1930s. "We remember the footage when they were burning books," Putin said. 

This is not the first Nazi comparison that was made during this war, as Russia had repeatedly stated that the invasion of Ukraine was in order to "de-nazify" it.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

The Harry Potter author later fired back at the Russian president for his statements, tweeting that "critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics."

In her response, Rowling also shared a BBC article from last year which discusses jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

Rowling has garnered much controversy and criticism due to comments she made about the transgender community. The author had most recently criticized a reform bill that was introduced earlier this month into the Scottish Parliament where it would be easier for transgender individuals to legally change their gender, The Times reported.

Rowling has consistently denied accusations of transphobia. However, it was due to these accusations that she was cut from the Harry Potter reunion special that aired on HBO Max at the beginning of the year, according to multiple sources.



Tags Vladimir Putin harry potter J. K. Rowling Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by