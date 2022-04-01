Russia demands Wikipedia remove 'misinformation' on Ukraine invasion

Russia is threatening to take action against the online nonprofit encyclopedia website Wikipedia over the presence of "illegal information" regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent reported, citing Russia's federal communications agency Roskomnadzor's announcement on its official Telegram channel.

Roskomnadzor has ordered the website to remove the information it claims is "misinforming Russian users" regarding the invasion, which Moscow officially - — and legally — refers to as only a "special military operation." Should Wikipedia fail to do so, it could be fined up to 4 million rubles (around $49,000).

Russia has begun cracking down on information shared domestically regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine in order to weed out content that it deems as "discrediting" the Russian military and its actions. This led to the forced shutdown of numerous independent news outlets or, in the case of some, like the Moscow Times, flee the country. Other foreign news outlets have left Russia as a result.

This policy also extends to civilians who may share content that Russia deems "fake news" themselves, such as over Instagram, and charges have already been brought against several individuals for doing exactly that.

Intentionally spreading what Russia characterizes as fake news regarding the Russian military could potentially result in prison sentences of up to 15 years.

This is a developing story.