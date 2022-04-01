Ukraine recaptures villages near Chernihiv, counterattacks near Kyiv

Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains against Russian troops, launching counter-attacks near Kyiv against the Russian military and recapturing villages around Chernihiv, according to a British defense intelligence update from early Friday morning.

The intelligence report noted that the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka were recaptured, both of which are located on a key supply route between Chernihiv and Kyiv.

Both cities have been subjected to ongoing bombardments and airstrikes by Russian forces, though Moscow has claimed that their troop activity in the area is being reduced.

Ukrainian forces have also repelled seven attacks in the direction of Donetsk and Luhansk in the contested Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Further, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have destroyed three Russian tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two artillery systems and one Orlan-10 drone, according to the military.

Russian troops have also begun partially withdrawing from the Kyiv Oblast and heading towards Belarus. However, the military is also accusing withdrawing Russian soldiers of taking stolen civilian property and vehicles with them.

However, despite Ukrainian counterattacks and Russian talks of shifting their forces away from the capital, the Pentagon in a press briefing stressed that "Kyiv is still very much under threat from airstrikes."

Russians leave Chernobyl

All Russian forces have reportedly left the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and exclusion zone as of late Thursday evening, Interfax reported.

However, despite this, the Russian forces engaged in widespread looting, stealing equipment and other valuables.

Russian troops were reported by Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom to have dug trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone, which is among the most heavily irradiated areas at the site. This has resulted in Russian troops needing to be pulled out after being exposed to heavy radiation, Interfax reported.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, which continues to impact the environment today.

Fighting in the South and East

Despite these gains, the fighting continues, especially in the South and East. A briefing by the Pentagon highlighted the areas around the major cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and especially Mariupol, which have been undergoing near-constant bombardments and attacks by Russian forces.

The besieged city of Mariupol is undergoing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the shortage of key supplies such as water, food, electricity and medicine. Humanitarian aid shipments sent to relieve the city have yet to arrive.

According to an aide to Mariupol's mayor, Russian forces are barring the aid from entering the city and it is very dangerous for people to try and exit.

A March 29 Russian artillery strike that hit the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building was now determined to have resulted in at least 24 deaths, Interfax reported, citing Ukraine's emergency services. Twenty-three victims were found dead by rescuers while one person died in the hospital.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim's office was destroyed in the strike, which took place before 9 a.m. local time, but he was not there at the time. According to the Mirror citing Ukraine's Strategic Communications and Information Team, this was because Kim had overslept.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing. According to a Friday statement by Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast governor, five humanitarian corridors have been arranged.

Russian troop redeployments

An earlier intelligence report stated that Russian troops stationed in Georgia are being redeployed to shore up the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow continues to call a "special military operation."

The Russian army is one of the largest in the world, with well over a million troops and conscripts. Further, in the leadup to the invasion, Moscow had stationed over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

The invasion has since slowed heavily and made minimal progress despite the large number of amassed troops at its disposal.

According to UK intelligence, it is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements by redeploying from Georgia to the south of Ukraine, which is evidence of the unexpectedly severe losses the Russian army has suffered.

This follows reports that Russia was deploying Wagner Group mercenaries to the battlefield, shifting priority away from operations in Africa and Syria.

Russia has also received at least 300 mercenaries from Syria to train and aid in the conflict in Ukraine, with hundreds if not thousands more expected to follow, The New York Times reported.

These Syrian forces had fought for a Syrian army unit allied with Russian-backed President Bashar Assad and fought in the Syrian Civil War.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.