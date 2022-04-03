Russia-Ukraine war: Dozens of corpses found in Bucha, Kyiv

Dozens of corpses were found in the streets of Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, AFP News Agency reported Saturday night.

Anatoly Fedoruk, the town's mayor, told AFP in a phone call that the streets of Bucha were "littered with corpses" and that 280 bodies were collected and buried in mass graves since the location was retaken by the Ukrainian military.

The Human Rights Watch organization cited a witness saying that Russian troops rounded up five men and shot each one of them in the back of the head.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Photos released of the incident show that Russian forces organized killings of civilians in Bucha by a gunshot with their hands tied behind their backs, according to a report by Kyiv Independent. Russian forces were also murdering people in the city of Irpin, the report added.

Many residents in Bucha tearfully recalled brushes with death and cursed the departed Russians.

"The bastards!" Vasily, a grizzled 66-year-old man said, weeping with rage as he looked at more than a dozen bodies lying in the road outside his house. "I’m sorry. The tank behind me was shooting. Dogs!"

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by atrocities in Bucha and voiced support for the International Criminal Court's inquiry into potential war crimes.

A number of international human rights groups have been trying to find evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes committed by Russian troops for weeks now.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, tweeted that "these people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?"

Podoliak continued by saying "we ask only one thing: give us weapons so that we can protect civilians. Everything else we will do ourselves."

The ongoing war

As the Russian military was withdrawing from Bucha and Irpin, they had reportedly left explosives in the cities, which Ukrainian forces discovered and deactivated, according to the Kyiv Independent citing State Emergency Service.

A view shows an armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road leading to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 28, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

A series of explosions were also heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.

Odesa is a key port city, the third-largest in Ukraine, and one that Russian forces have been attempting to capture for weeks now.

Ukraine's emergencies service said over 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

Russia's defense ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the mining allegations. Reuters could not independently verify them.

Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects war crimes allegations.