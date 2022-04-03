The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian soldiers accused of growing list of atrocities

Civilians in cities that were occupied by the Russian Army reported looting, the use of children as human shields, rape and murder.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 19:02

Updated: APRIL 3, 2022 19:04
A shot car with inscriptions "Children" is seen on the street, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
A shot car with inscriptions "Children" is seen on the street, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The list of reported abuses committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians continues to grow, as the retreat of Russian forces from formerly occupied areas reveals indications about their activities.

These include looting, the use of children as human shields, rape and murder.

The atrocities are being documented by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, among other Ukrainian organizations.

Using Ukrainian children as human shields

Local residents of the village of Novy Bykiv (Chernihiv Oblast) said on Friday that Russian soldiers took local children hostage and put them in trucks transferring military equipment in order to ensure that the column will not be attacked.

The residents also said that the Russian forces were using children as hostages in order to guarantee that the local population will not give the coordinates of Russian troops to Ukrainian defenders.

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Looting Ukrainian property

The Directorate also reported that the Russian force had set up a specialized bazaar in the city of Narovlya (Belarus) selling property looted in Ukraine.

Some of the items being peddled included washing machines and dishwashers, refrigerators, jewelry, cars, bicycles, motorcycles, dishes, carpets, works of art, children's toys and cosmetics.

Massacres in Bucha

Ukrainian forces who recaptured Bucha near Kyiv on Saturday night found it "littered with corpses," and Human Rights Watch cited a witness saying that Russian troops rounded up five men and shot each of them in the back of the head. Some of the corpses had their hands tied behind their backs.

The various atrocities have raised international outrage. The foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Council President were some of the many world leaders to denounce Russia's actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deemed them as genocide and said that anyone responsible for the crime should be punished, including those who gave the orders. 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the International Criminal Court to visit Bucha and other towns around Kyiv as soon as possible to gather evidence.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the claims of mass murder in Bucha and called the footage published from the area "provocations."



Tags war crimes human rights watch Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by