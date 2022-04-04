The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Bulgaria blames Russian spies for tensions with North Macedonia

Bulgaria’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating alleged Russian espionage activity in the country’s National Security Agency and searching the offices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 05:10
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 17, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 17, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the media on Thursday that his country’s difficulties with neighbor North Macedonia had been aggravated by Russian intelligence.

Bulgaria’s Specialized Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating alleged Russian espionage activity in the country’s National Security Agency and searching the offices.

"It has been reported to me that Russian spies have worked specifically against relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia," Petkov said. "Someone is trying to wrongfully represent Bulgaria’s interests," he added. "Russia’s interest has always been to stop the Western Balkans from having a European future."

President Rumen Radev, who has taken a softer stance on Moscow, backed the agency’s activities. "The National Security Agency has a strong immune system and I think they are working actively not to allow any breach in the system," he said.

Since entering politics in 2021, first as interim Economy Minister in President Rumen Radev’s caretaker cabinet, then as Prime Minister and co-leader of the We Continue the Change party, Petkov has been working on resolving Bulgaria’s disputes with neighboring country North Macedonia, and he said that issues are delaying the latter’s hopes of starting EU membership talks.

Petkov and North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met on Monday, and during the talks, both appeared optimistic about the possibility of Bulgaria lifting its current veto on North Macedonia’s EU talks.

The Russian embassy in Sofia has still not reacted to the latest claims.

In the last few years, Bulgaria has expelled Russian diplomats for espionage several times and has arrested Bulgarians collaborating with them. Since a very public case in March 2021, over ten diplomats have been named personae non grata.

In what seems to be a trend all across the EU countries, Belgium has also expelled 21 Russian diplomats for allegedly spying and posing a threat to security; the 21 Russians worked at Moscow's embassy in Brussels and its consulate in Antwerp. They were all accredited as diplomats but were spying and influencing operations, a ministry spokesperson said.

Ireland has also asked four senior Russian diplomatic officials to leave the country "on account of their activities, which did not meet international standards of diplomatic behavior."

The Netherlands expelled 17 Russian intelligence agents who were accredited as diplomats, based on information from its own security services, its Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Several other countries have also expelled Russian diplomats previously: Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on March 18.

But some recent expulsions may have been mere PR stunts, executed by Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev to bolster his image during a conflict with the current government. Despite numerous arrests and charges, no one has been sentenced for alleged espionage.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the prosecution started investigating Elena Gunchetheva, an MP and a member of the Russophile far-right Vazrazhdane (Revival) party, following a Facebook post from March 18 in which she stated that she hoped the government would be hit by a Russian missile. In the post, she expressed hope that "one of the [Russian] rockets will destroy the Ministerial Council" in Sofia if Bulgaria sends weapons to Ukraine, and called Ukraine's president "Zelensky the clown." She has been accused of treason.



Tags Russia bulgaria Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by