The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Arizona businesswoman becomes board president of renowned disabilities village

As President of the International Board, T Lungwitz hopes to foster further growth for ADI Negev under JNF-USA’s auspices and raise the world’s standards for how people with disabilities receive care

By JNF-USA
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 12:51

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 12:55
T Lungwitz pictured with a resident of ADI Negev (photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
T Lungwitz pictured with a resident of ADI Negev
(photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)

After working in healthcare for more than 30 years and owning her own healthcare business, T Lungwitz is continuing to serve others by stepping into the role of President of the International Board of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran (ADI Negev). The Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) affiliate features an expansive rehabilitative village in southern Israel that provides a wide range of services, including residential care for individuals with disabilities and complex medical conditions.

ADI Negev is a paradigm-shifting establishment. The rehabilitation village offers everything from a hospital to a petting zoo to an aquatic center and serves individuals from all backgrounds and levels of need. The expanding complex has created more local opportunities in a historically underserved region.

As President of the International Board, Lungwitz hopes to foster further growth for ADI Negev under JNF-USA’s auspices and raise the world’s standards for how people with disabilities receive care.

Speaking of her new position, she said, “I would like the world to realize that we can treat the disabled with both professionalism and dignity. ADI Negev sets the bar high. Both the professional medical care and the love with which personnel there operate is unprecedented. Too often, the disabled live on the edge of society. In this case, they are central to the community and are advancing the building of homes, expanding world-class research, and contributing to the growth of the area. It shifts the focus to the positive; something that Jewish National Fund-USA and ADI Negev always strive for.”

Lungwitz is a businesswoman and until recently, the owner and CEO of Thema Health Services, a 300-employee strong healthcare company based in Arizona where she still serves as the Executive Chairperson. She is also the owner of Royal T Arabian, a high-end Arabian horse breeders ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona. Her wide variety of experiences contributes to her commitment to offering the highest quality of care and kindness to all beings. 

 “T Lungwitz’s dedication, drive, and passion for helping others are profound, and it is a privilege to work with her to steward ADI Negev’s growth,” said Itzik Becher, JNF-USA’s Executive Director, Major Gifts, Desert States & The Southwest. “The village is entering a new phase with the opening of a brand-new rehabilitation hospital on-site and T has the vision and the skill to help us all continue to dream big and exceed our goals.”

“The potential is tremendous; the village has opened the door to numerous opportunities in the Negev, which is historically underserved,” said Lungwitz. “Collaboration with the Lauder Employment Center and with various universities both in Israel and abroad are allowing ADI Negev to be a game-changer and a light unto the nations.” 

Most of all, Lungwitz hopes that her unique background will enable her to lead ADI Negev and JNF-USA in serving more individuals and families in the Negev and around Israel to access exceptional care no matter the complexity of their needs or their financial resources. 

For more information, contact Itzik Becher, [email protected] or call 480-447-8100 ext 982 or visit www.jnf.org or https://adi-il.org



Tags JNF Jewish National Fund JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by