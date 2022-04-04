After working in healthcare for more than 30 years and owning her own healthcare business, T Lungwitz is continuing to serve others by stepping into the role of President of the International Board of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran (ADI Negev). The Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) affiliate features an expansive rehabilitative village in southern Israel that provides a wide range of services, including residential care for individuals with disabilities and complex medical conditions.

ADI Negev is a paradigm-shifting establishment. The rehabilitation village offers everything from a hospital to a petting zoo to an aquatic center and serves individuals from all backgrounds and levels of need. The expanding complex has created more local opportunities in a historically underserved region.

As President of the International Board, Lungwitz hopes to foster further growth for ADI Negev under JNF-USA’s auspices and raise the world’s standards for how people with disabilities receive care.

Speaking of her new position, she said, “I would like the world to realize that we can treat the disabled with both professionalism and dignity. ADI Negev sets the bar high. Both the professional medical care and the love with which personnel there operate is unprecedented. Too often, the disabled live on the edge of society. In this case, they are central to the community and are advancing the building of homes, expanding world-class research, and contributing to the growth of the area. It shifts the focus to the positive; something that Jewish National Fund-USA and ADI Negev always strive for.”

Lungwitz is a businesswoman and until recently, the owner and CEO of Thema Health Services, a 300-employee strong healthcare company based in Arizona where she still serves as the Executive Chairperson. She is also the owner of Royal T Arabian, a high-end Arabian horse breeders ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona. Her wide variety of experiences contributes to her commitment to offering the highest quality of care and kindness to all beings.

“T Lungwitz’s dedication, drive, and passion for helping others are profound, and it is a privilege to work with her to steward ADI Negev’s growth,” said Itzik Becher, JNF-USA’s Executive Director, Major Gifts, Desert States & The Southwest. “The village is entering a new phase with the opening of a brand-new rehabilitation hospital on-site and T has the vision and the skill to help us all continue to dream big and exceed our goals.”

“The potential is tremendous; the village has opened the door to numerous opportunities in the Negev, which is historically underserved,” said Lungwitz. “Collaboration with the Lauder Employment Center and with various universities both in Israel and abroad are allowing ADI Negev to be a game-changer and a light unto the nations.”

Most of all, Lungwitz hopes that her unique background will enable her to lead ADI Negev and JNF-USA in serving more individuals and families in the Negev and around Israel to access exceptional care no matter the complexity of their needs or their financial resources.

