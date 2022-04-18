The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine Foreign Minister says #ChagSameach to Jews celebrating Passover

Ukraine is home to 100,000-200,000 Jewish people. Over 13,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Israel since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 01:08

Updated: APRIL 18, 2022 01:48
Ukrainian Jews celebrating the Passover Seder in a Jewish Agency aid center in Budapest, Hungary. (photo credit: MAXIM DINSTEIN/JEWISH AGENCY )
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent holiday wishes to Jewish people around the world in a Friday tweet.

"Happy Passover to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and around the globe celebrating. Life and freedom are Ukraine’s two most important values. Let us all be united in protecting them and bringing peace to Ukraine."

Ukraine is home to 100,000-200,000 Jewish people, per the Institute for Jewish Policy Research. Over 13,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Israel since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kuleba also took the opportunity to send the public best wishes ahead of the Easter holiday on Sunday.

“I wish a happy #EasterSunday to everyone celebrating today and uniting in prayer for the triumph of life over death. May this blessed day give hope for peace to be restored in all Ukrainian lands, towns and cities, and for light to prevail over darkness.”

While Passover and Easter fell on the same weekend this year, the two are not the only major religious holidays to take place this month, as Ramadan began on April 1st. In keeping with the congratulatory theme, Kuleba also wished his followers a happy holiday.

“I congratulate Muslims of Ukraine and the world on entering the blessed month of Ramadan. This year, Ukraine enters the blessed month defending itself from Russian invaders. I believe that Muslims of the world will unite in prayer for the long-awaited peace in Ukraine.”

Kuleba has become a prominent public voice since the onset of the war in Ukraine, as his position as Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has made him an international spokesperson of Ukraine’s wartime government. He currently has over 830,000 followers on Twitter.



