Ukraine Foreign Minister says #ChagSameach to Jews celebrating Passover

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent holiday wishes to Jewish people around the world in a Friday tweet.

"Happy Passover to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and around the globe celebrating. Life and freedom are Ukraine’s two most important values. Let us all be united in protecting them and bringing peace to Ukraine."

Happy Passover to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and around the globe celebrating. Life and freedom are Ukraine’s two most important values. Let us all be united in protecting them and bringing peace to Ukraine.Chag Sameach!פסח שמח!#Passover2022 #ChagSameach — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 15, 2022

Ukraine is home to 100,000-200,000 Jewish people, per the Institute for Jewish Policy Research. Over 13,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Israel since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kuleba also took the opportunity to send the public best wishes ahead of the Easter holiday on Sunday.

“I wish a happy #EasterSunday to everyone celebrating today and uniting in prayer for the triumph of life over death. May this blessed day give hope for peace to be restored in all Ukrainian lands, towns and cities, and for light to prevail over darkness.”

I wish a happy #EasterSunday to everyone celebrating today and uniting in prayer for the triumph of life over death. May this blessed day give hope for peace to be restored in all Ukrainian lands, towns and cities, and for light to prevail over darkness.#Easter — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 17, 2022

While Passover and Easter fell on the same weekend this year, the two are not the only major religious holidays to take place this month, as Ramadan began on April 1st. In keeping with the congratulatory theme, Kuleba also wished his followers a happy holiday.

“I congratulate Muslims of Ukraine and the world on entering the blessed month of Ramadan. This year, Ukraine enters the blessed month defending itself from Russian invaders. I believe that Muslims of the world will unite in prayer for the long-awaited peace in Ukraine.”

I congratulate Muslims of Ukraine and the world on entering the blessed month of Ramadan. This year, Ukraine enters the blessed month defending itself from Russian invaders. I believe that Muslims of the world will unite in prayer for the long-awaited peace in Ukraine. #Ramadan — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 1, 2022

Kuleba has become a prominent public voice since the onset of the war in Ukraine, as his position as Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has made him an international spokesperson of Ukraine’s wartime government. He currently has over 830,000 followers on Twitter.