Man with knife arrested after confronting police near London's Downing Street

Police had launched an investigation following the incident at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground that overlooks St James's Park.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 16:28

Updated: APRIL 18, 2022 17:12
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

British police arrested a man armed with a knife who confronted two Ministry of Defence police officers near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in central London on Monday.

Police cordoned off Whitehall, which is home to several government departments including the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence and leads to Johnson's Downing Street office and residence, for several hours but it was later reopened.

An investigation was launched following the incident at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground that overlooks St James's Park, police said.

Police forensic officials work at a cordoned-off area on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)Police forensic officials work at a cordoned-off area on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

"At around 8:50 a.m, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers. A taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at a central London police station. The incident is not being treated as terror-related."



