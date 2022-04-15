The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Joe Biden sends Passover message to Jewish community

World leaders and politicians share messages and goodwill with Jewish communities around the world ahead of the Passover holiday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2022 18:39
Workers prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover, in "Yehuda Matzos" Plant in Jerusalem April 4, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Workers prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover, in "Yehuda Matzos" Plant in Jerusalem April 4, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

United States President Joe Biden wished a Happy Passover to Jewish people around the world in a statement shared via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"Happy Passover to all who celebrate in America, Israel, and around the world. May God bless you all during this season of renewal, this festival of freedom. From our family to yours: Chag sameach," read the tweet from the official @POTUS account.

On Thursday evening, US Vice President Kamala Harris wished Israeli President Isaac Herzog a Happy Passover during a phone call in which she also condemned the recent wave of terror attacks across Israel that have left multiple dead and wounded.

The vice president and her husband, who is Jewish, will also be hosting a Passover Seder at their residence, she shared via Twitter on Friday. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted a video wishing Jews in the UK and across the world a happy Passover.

"For the first time in far too long, this year the Seder table will once again be thronged with family and friends, every seat occupied by an actual loved one, rather than the unblinking eye of a phone camera or laptop," he said.

Johnson also addressed the situation that many Ukrainian Jews will be facing, conducting Passover seders in bomb shelters or in unfamiliar new countries they were forced to escape to. 

"The story of Passover is about a journey to freedom, about faith in the midst of hardship and a reminder that there will always be better times ahead," he added.

Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labour Party also addressed the Jewish community, saying that he will be partaking in a Passover Seder as well, as his wife's family is Jewish.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison published a Passover message to the Jewish community of Australia, touching on the thematic topics of freedom and hope.

"In the Haggadah, the story of God’s saving action, you tell a story of hope and freedom. We remind ourselves of keeping faith during times of despair, and that in time, faith will ultimately overcome the injustices of oppressors," his letter reads.

"Here in Australia, I honor the Jewish community as you have always sought to contribute to the peace of our land, playing your own role in the most successful multicultural and multi-faith nation on Earth."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared a Passover video on his social media saying "Chag Pesach Sameach! As you gather around the Seder table with your family and friends tonight, read from the Haggadah, and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, I want to wish all Jewish Canadians a happy and healthy Passover."

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania, wished a Happy Passover to Jews all around the globe, saying "may it bring joy, peace and hope to every family."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and alternate prime minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid shared a humorous joint video via social media in which they wished Israelis and Jews worldwide a happy Passover and discussed the number of people they would both be hosting at their respective Seders.

Other wellwishers included former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton, former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and Beatles member Paul McCartney.



Tags Passover pesach jewish holidays Joe Biden Justin Trudeau Boris Johnson Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
5

New research warns: This is the most dangerous personality type known today

Psychology

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by